CHESHIRE — After tossing six innings of two-run softball, Mount Greylock pitcher Kamryn Sweet stepped into the the batters box in the top of the seventh inning with an opportunity to bust the game open.
“I was thinking simple up the middle,” Sweet said of the at-bat. “Just play ball and do what I know how to do.”
With the bases loaded and two outs, Sweet delivered a two-run double, giving the Mounties some breathing room in their 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday afternoon.
The seventh inning began with the game knotted at two and Mount Greylock strung together three-straight hits with one out. Brodi Rosier worked a walk that plated Kelsey MacHaffie, giving Mount Greylock its first lead of the game.
“They’re gaining confidence,” Mount Greylock coach Mark Pierson said of his young squad. “Now that we’re playing better teams and holding our own, they’re gaining confidence against faster pitching.
“We manufactured some runs and that was great.”
MacHaffie, Jordyn Codding and AJ Pelkey all reached base and scored for Mount Greylock in the seventh after a six-inning pitching duel between Sweet and Hoosac Valley’s Madi Puppolo.
Puppolo combined precision and speed to strike out 17 batters in the outing.
“I think it is really just timing, especially when facing good pitchers like her, she is really talented,” Sweet said of the approach when facing a pitcher like Puppolo.
The Hoosac Valley senior struck out nine of the first 12 batters she faced to keep Mount Greylock off the board through three innings. Puppolo has plenty of experience under her belt, pitching in the Western Massachusetts tournament as a sophomore, but also the continuity of fellow senior Rylie Bishop behind the plate.
“It is really beneficial because she knows me so well at this point,” Puppolo said of working with Bishop. “She knows what I can throw, she knows what to call and she knows our back plan when things aren’t working.”
Puppolo was wheeling and dealing, but Sweet, who finished with nine strikeouts and allowed just three hits, kept up with the senior and the game was scoreless after two innings.
The first change to the scoreboard came in the third inning.
Hoosac Valley’s Emily Raschdorf turned a six-pitch appearance at the plate into a walk to begin the frame. With one out, lead-off hitter Rylynn Witek stepped to the plate and delivered a run-scoring double to get the Hurricanes on the board.
Witek, who later scored on a passed ball, reached base in each of her four at bats and finished with two steals. Puppolo cracked a two-out double that bounced off the fence in center field and Bishop walked, but Sweet escaped the frame with just two runs allowed.
The frame didn’t rattle the sophomore, striking out the side in the fourth inning to keep Greylock in striking distance.
Codding and Pelkey were the architects behind Mount Greylock’s offense. Not only did they score in the seventh-inning rally, but Pelkey brought home Codding on a two-run single, tying the game in the fifth inning.
Bishop started the bottom of the sixth inning with a double, but Sweet received some help from her infield to retire six of the next seven batters and reach the finish line.
“Without my team I wouldn’t be anything,” Sweet said. “It takes a team to win.”
Despite just one senior on the roster, the Mounties are rolling with a 4-1 record.
“During practice we have the experienced girls working with the younger girls,” Pierson said. “Showing them how to back up a base or catch a fly ball.
“They’ve done a great job showing the less experienced players, all the credit to them.”
Much like the Mounties, the Hurricanes are another young squad. However, Tuesday’s loss was the first of the year for Hoosac Valley (3-1).
“We’re a very young team so we’re growing and learning this season,” Puppolo said. “Even when we don’t make all the plays we can pick each other up and work towards doing everything right.”
Both teams return to the diamond on Thursday. Hoosac Valley is hosting Wahconah and Mount Greylock will play Pittsfield at home.
———
Greylock 000 020 3 — 5 8 0
Hoosac Valley 002 000 0 — 2 3 1
Kamryn Sweet and Brodi Rosier. Madi Puppolo and Rylie Bishop. W — Sweet. L — Bishop. 2B — MG 3 (AJ Pelkey, Emma Newberry, Sweet), HV 3 (Rylynn Witek, Bishop, Puppolo).