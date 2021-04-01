Football season in Berkshire County appears as though it will have to wait on the sidelines a bit longer.
There were originally four games scheduled for Saturday at Berkshire Community College, featuring all eight Berkshire League teams. Now, it appears all four games will be postponed or outright canceled.
The Mount Greylock vs. Drury game was previously pulled due to not enough available players. The Eagle was first notified Thursday afternoon that the rest of the Saturday slate was in jeopardy as well.
After the Southern Berkshire Regional School District decided to switch to full remote learning beginning Friday and through April 12, the Monument Mountain football team — a co-op with SBRSD’s Mount Everett — was pulled off the field. Per head coach Daren Carlson, the Spartans did not practice Thursday and will not be playing Saturday.
Monument was scheduled to play Hoosac Valley at noon.
Later Thursday, Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel confirmed that both Pittsfield High and Taconic High teams had also pressed pause on the season. PHS was scheduled to play Wahconah at 9 a.m., and Taconic had Lee at 3 p.m., essentially postponing the entire day’s worth of games.
Abel confirmed to The Eagle that Lee, Monument Mountain, Drury, Mount Greylock, Pittsfield and Taconic football games scheduled for the weekend were postponed.
Later Thursday night, it was confirmed by Hoosac Valley football coach Mike Bostwick that the Hurricanes would play against Wahconah on Saturday at noon at BCC in a newly scheduled game.
“As of earlier this afternoon, the Pittsfield Public Schools Athletic Department, in partnership with The City of Pittsfield Department of Health, extended the pause of athletic activities associated with the following high school athletic teams: PHS Football, Taconic Girls Soccer,” read a separate statement from Abel. “All scheduled in-person team activities for these two teams have been paused throughout the remainder of the weekend. This includes the postponement of the Taconic Girls Soccer and PHS Football games scheduled from April 1 through April 4.”
The reasoning given was an “abundance of caution based on local community COVID case developments within the last 48 hours.”
The PPS AD did note that no current members of either football programs had tested positive, but close contacts of players were in fact tied to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases within the Pittsfield community.
“With this in mind, we’re not taking any chances internally within our teams... and also are not taking any chances putting these specific Pittsfield teams on the field with the chance of impacting other schools or communities,” Abel said.
The school was notified Wednesday that a student with ties to girls soccer tested positive, thought there were no direct ties to the Generals football team.
“However, on Wednesday, March 31st and Thursday, April 1st, the Pittsfield Public Schools and DPH were notified of multiple confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the community with direct ties to immediate family members of current participants in the PHS Football program,” reads the release.
Activities for those two programs are still scheduled to restart on Monday at 3 p.m. following the completion of contact tracing protocols.
Taconic football paused to go through protocols as well, but was deemed safe to continue activities Thursday night. Still, the team’s Saturday game has been postponed.
This story has been updated with news that Wahconah and Hoosac Valley have scheduled a new game together on Saturday.