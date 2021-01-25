In two weeks, Division I-FBS college football teams will have wrapped up much of their recruiting for the fall 2021 season. Until Feb. 3, however, schools like the University of Massachusetts will continue to try and fill up their rosters.
Coach Walt Bell does not comment on players until their signed National Letters of Intent are received at the offices in the Football Performance Center, but according to players' own social media, three additional transfers have committed to play for the Minutemen.
"We have also left ourselves some flexibility on the back end" of recruiting, Bell said on early signing day back in December. "As every coach in our profession knows, you're starting to see the transfer portal [grow]. Patience will help. We purposely left some open spots and have some intended guys we'll sign as well."
One of those transfers could be a huge part of the 2021 UMass team. Tyler Lytle is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback who has announced his transfer to UMass on Twitter. Lytle had been the backup at the University of Colorado, beaten out by Sam Noyer. In three seasons, Lytle had appeared in nine games and had completed 8-of-13 passes for 68 yards.
In Lytle's senior year at Servite High School, he threw for 2,759 yards and 19 touchdowns. His younger brother Spencer is a linebacker at Wisconsin.
“[He has a] good knowledge of football and different systems and [I’ve] been pleased with how he [has] worked," Colorado quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf said in an interview with the CU Independent, the university's student newspaper. "He does a great job preparing and being ready to go each day studying the script, studying the playbook, just being ready to go each day. I’ve been pleased with that. He’s got a hunger to play being a backup for a little while.”
Lytle is immediately eligible and has two years remaining. Also immediately eligible is defensive back Bryce Watts, who is transferring from the University of North Carolina.
Watts is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back who was the No. 22 prospect in New Jersey during his senior year. Watts originally went to Virginia Tech but transferred to North Carolina for 2020. He chose to sit out the season.
Rutgers running back Kay'Ron Adams announced on Jan. 5 that he had entered the transfer portal and then declared that he was coming to UMass.
Adams is a 5-foot-10, 203-pound running back from Warren, Ohio, a real hotbed of football. He played in nine games for the Scarlet Knights and coach Greg Schiano, rushing for 159 yards on 35 carries and one touchdown. Adams averaged 3.9 yards per carry in 18 games at Rutgers.
The Minutemen had already signed transfer portal players Bryson Richardson and Devin Baldwin. Both were announced on the early signing day.
———
Make it two assistant coaches leaving Bell's UMass staff for positions at Utah State.
First, it was Micah James, who had been thought to be going to Arkansas State. Instead, James will join coach Blake Anderson's staff at Utah State as the offensive line coach. Anderson, one of Bell's mentors when Bell was on Anderson's Arkansas State staff, had James for two years as a graduate assistant.
Now Fredi Knighten, who had been UMass' quarterbacks and running backs coach, is heading to Utah State. Knighton played four years under Anderson at Arkansas State. Knighten's new Twitter biography lists him as an analyst at Utah State.
"Thank you UMass! The last two years have been quite an experience. I will forever be thankful for my time spent with amazing players, coaches and friends turned family. If you ever need me, you know I'm there for you," Knighten wrote on social media. "With that being said, my family and I are very excited to be heading to Utah State University to join some old family members."