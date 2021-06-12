EUGENE, Ore. — Shannon Meisberger had quite a finish to her college track season.
Meisberger, a junior at the University of Arizona finished second in the final of the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday night. The Lenox resident ran a personal-best time of 55.70 seconds, a time that beat everyone except for NCAA champion Anna Cockrell of USC. Cockrell's championship time was 54.68.
"I am so impressed with Shannon," said head coach Fred Harvey in a release. "She's put in the work all year long and has 100 percent believed in the system and in herself. She was able to make the in-race adjustments needed in order to excel."
That belief was something Meisberger's high school coach, Jeanne Teasdale, noticed. And the Lenox community has been watching what the former Millionaire has been doing.
"Oh my God," said Teasedale at a Lenox High School meet on Friday, referring to the NCAA semifinals. "Her dad has helped us out at meets, so we've kept in touch. We were watching last night. Her form has totally changed.
"And that's one thing about Shannon, she's got so much confidence. That's why she's been able to do what she's done. She's got that 'oh, I can do this.' mentality, and it's really fantastic."
Meisberger, who graduated Lenox in 2017 and ran at Georgetown before transferring to Arizona, earned the rank of first-team All-American courtesy of her second-place finish.
Meisberger entered the meet with the sixth fastest time in the NCAA at 56.61. She went on to break her PR, and it gave her the fourth-fastest time in school history. Meisberger's performance also meets the qualifying standard for the Olympic Trials. The Trials will be in Eugene, Ore. June 18-27. The 400 hurdles semifinals will take place on Saturday, June 26 at 9:35 p.m., EDT. The final will take place on Sunday, June 27, at 7:20 p.m., EDT.
In Saturday night's championship race, Meisberger was in the next-to-last lane on the outside of the University of Oregon Track. Cockrell, who beat Meisberger in the Pac-12 Conference championship and in the NCAA West Preliminaries, took the lead from the start and nobody could catch her.
Meisberger, who finished second to Brittney Humphrey of LSU in the semifinal, pulled away from Humphrey and the field in the final straightaway. Humphrey, meanwhile, stumbled on the final hurdle and ended up finishing ninth.
Taking third was Andrenette Knight of Virginia in 55.81, while Masai Russel of Kentucky took fourth in 56.18.