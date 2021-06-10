EUGENE, Ore. — Shannon Meisberger will get a chance to run for an NCAA Division I championship.
Meisberger had the third fastest result in the 400 meter hurdles, qualifying her for Saturday's championship.
The NCAA Division I Championships are being held at the University of Oregon.
The Lenox High School graduate, who runs for the University of Arizona, ran her 400 hurdle semifinal in 56.63 seconds. Only USC's Anna Cockrell and LSU's Brittney Humphrey ran faster times.
Humphrey ran in 56.56, beating Meisberger by seven-hundredths of a second in their heat. Kentucky's Faith Ross was third in that heat in 56.68, and was fourth overall. That meant Meisberger ran in the fastest heat of the three semifinals.
Cockrell, who beat Meisberger in the Pac-12 championships, had the fastest semifinal time in 56.12.
In all, of nine qualifiers, five of them came from the SEC, three from the Pac-12 and one from the ACC.
The final will take place Saturday about 7:27 p.m., EDT.