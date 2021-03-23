Shawn Flaherty has a goal. The new Mount Greylock football coach said he wants to bring the program back to where it was before he first stepped away from coaching.
"I was helping out in a gym class and some students who were upset that we didn't have a team," Flaherty said. "One of the students was a student-helper in one of the phys-ed classes for the middle school. He slapped a roster in my hand and said 'Coach, this is your team for next year.' How do you not get a little motivated to come back. I never said anything. I never talked to anyone. I was five years removed from coaching, but obviously still worked in the school.
"You're very moved, very touched by that, that they picked you and they slapped a roster in my hand."
After not fielding a team in 2019, Mount Greylock is ready to play football again.
When the Fall II high school football season is scheduled to begin in Berkshire County next weekend, Flaherty will have perhaps between 20-30 athletes to train.
"We're kind of at a solid 20. I'd love to at least get another 10," he said earlier in March. "I feel like I have another eight who are going to join so I may be up to 28 guys. Thirty-five would be great. I guess I'm accustomed to the 31 or 30 player mark, so it would be great to have that number again.
"It's still low, but it's workable."
Flaherty spent some two-plus decades on the Greylock sidelines. First, as an assistant to John Allen when Greylock won Western-Central Super Bowl titles in 1999 and 2000. When Allen retired from coaching, Flaherty took over.
In 12 seasons, Flaherty helped lead the Mounties to, at one point, 33 consecutive victories. He guided Greylock to Super Bowl championships in 2010, 2011 and 2012. A shot at four straight titles came up just short with a one-point loss to Hoosac Valley in the 2013 Division V semifinals.
"Mount Greylock has had a great history of football," Flaherty said in an interview with The Eagle. "With Johnny and all that he did, and I never thought it would ever happen that there wouldn't be football at Mount Greylock. When it became a reality, something has to stir inside you."
The last time high school football was played in Berkshire County was the 2019 season, and for the first time, Greylock did not field a team. Instead, the football players from the Williamstown high school got to play as a co-op with Drury. The players did get a chance to play, and coach Al Marceau and his staff even had Drury play a regular-season game on John T. Allen Field, with the players wearing Mount Greylock uniforms.
Under Flaherty, the Mounties had a varied offensive attack. Some years, the Mounties threw the ball a lot and other years, ran the rock. Allen's legacy was always if he had great linemen and an OK back, it was better than having a great back and just an OK offensive line.
"I'm still going to base it on fundamentals and techniques. I think I said it, however many years ago when I first took the job, and I still quote Johnny that I'll base our success on if we can block and we can tackle, we should do pretty well," Flaherty said. "I don't think any of my philosophies are going to change. You still go out there on a Friday night or a Saturday afternoon, and it still looks like football to me."