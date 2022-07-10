Sheffield Juniors beat Longmeadow and clinch the top seed in the American Legion District 3

LONGMEADOW — It took them 10 innings, but Sheffield Post 340 Juniors defeated Longmeadow, 7-6 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the American Legion District 3 Playoffs.
Cliff Flynn started on the mound for Sheffield and did good work, pitching for seven innings and holding Longmeadow scoreless in four of them. Mark Bailly earned the save, pitching the final three innings and shutting out Longmeadow until the 10th. Tied 4-4, Ben Cornish and Flynn managed to get on base in the top of the 10th.
Garrett Curtin then smacked a two-run RBI single to give Sheffield a 6-4 lead. After Christian Blanchard was able to find his way home, post 340 took a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the 10th. Longmeadow didn’t go quietly, scoring two runs to make it a one score game. But Sheffield closed the door, with solid pitching by Bailly and smart fielding.
On Saturday, Sheffield also at home to Wilbraham, 12-1, and on Thursday to Greenfield by mercy rule, 14-4. The Post 340 Juniors end their season with a record of 11-4, one game ahead of Greenfield in the standings. With the top seed, Sheffield earned a bye and will play Tuesday, July 19 at War Memorial Field.
———
Sheffield 011 020 000 3 — 7 7
Longmeadow 010 102 000 2 — 6 7
Flynn (7), Bailly (3) and Curtin; Hefaer and Oyola. W — Flynn. L — Hefaer. S — Bailly. 2B — S: Curtin 1.