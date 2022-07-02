Sheffield Juniors beat West Springfield Juniors on the road.

WEST SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday night, the Sheffield Post 340 Juniors defeated the West Springfield Juniors, 8-1. Garrett Curtin dominated on the mound, throwing 6 1/3 innings while allowing just one run and striking out nine batters. Jack Bissaillon closed out the game for Sheffield, needing just 10 pitches in the seventh to strikeout the final two batters.
It was a defensive battle, with neither team scoring in the first two innings and Sheffield taking a 1-0 lead into the fifth. Sheffield scored twice in the fifth but West Springfield scored as well, keeping close in the 3-1 game. That’s when 340 shut the door, scoring five in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
With the win, Sheffield has gone 6-1 in six days.
———
Sheffield 001 025 0 — 8 10
West Springfield — 000 010 0 — 1 4
Curtin (6 2/3), Bissaillon (2/3) and Armstrong; Mahan, Rossmeisel, Barrett and Rossmeisel. W — Curtin. L — Mahan. 2B — S: Velasco 1. WS: Rossmeisel.