Sheffield Post 340 gets off to rough start in Western Mass. Legion Playoffs

Sheffield Post 340 did not get off to the start they wanted to in the Western Mass. Legion Playoffs. The seniors were beaten 17-4 by Aldenville in Game 1 of a best-of-three series on Wednesday night at War Memorial Field in Lenox.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s not really what we expected. We’ve played pretty well this year, we beat the team who was in first place. This season has been tough, we have two guys who we lost for the season, so we have been putting it together with the guys we have, and we battle. I’m proud of the way we played,” Sheffield Head Coach Jesse Carpenter said.
Aldenville got off to a strong start in the first inning as Joshua Frometa blasted a two-run home run over the left-field fence. The home run set the tone for a strong offensive night for Aldenville. Sheffield starter Owen Wade struggled with his command early in the game and he was unable to get into a groove. Wade finished the day with 1 1/3 innings and five earned runs.
Post 340’s offense struggled early in the game as Jack Carpenter hit into a double play to end the inning. Brady Burnette, starter for Aldenville, pitched well throughout the game as he only allowed two runs. He has given Sheffield problems in all three of their matchups this season.
“We had trouble with the lefty, this is the third time he’s thrown against us. We just can’t seem to get hits against him. We’re missing a couple guys who are in the middle of our lineup, so we just have to get it together,” Carpenter said.
The second inning was a hitting clinic for Aldenville as they batted around the order. They scored three runs off of bases-loaded walks and two runs off hit by pitches that plated runners. The big hits in the inning were a single from Braeden Lamirande that scored Matthew Drobiak and a big single off the right field fence from Race Drobiak that plated a runner. Sheffield tried to stop the bleeding by inserting Carpenter into the game. Carpenter was unable to find success in the inning as he allowed four runs and did not record an out. Sheffield’s offense continued to struggle as they did not record a hit in the second inning. Aldenville led 12-0 after the second inning.
In the third inning, Sheffield gave the ball to Jack Seward-Dailey, who does not normally pitch for them. The decision was made to save some of their other pitchers for Game 2. Seward-Dailey did not find much success as Aldenville added five runs in the third inning. Matthew Drobiak and Lamirande continued their strong hitting with singles that plated runners. Frometa also continued his hot hitting as he plated a runner with a single. Aldenville finished the game with 16 hits and excellent plate discipline that created runs. They led 17-0 after the third inning.
“I don’t think we need to make much of an adjustment, I thought our pitchers pitched fine. We brought in relief pitching, and we went to a guy from the junior team and someone who doesn’t normally pitch to just try and eat some innings. I think we’ll be fine on Friday night,” Carpenter said.
Sheffield added some runs in the fourth inning on a double from Jack Bissaillon that scored Collin Parker and Carpenter. They would add two more runs in the fifth inning on singles from Carpenter and Seward-Dailey that plated runners. Aldenville made a pitching change to Callahan Bullens, who closed out the victory.
Sheffield Post 340 has confidence that they can fix their mistakes to stay alive and win Game 2.
“I think we just got to get ahead early. In the games we’ve won this year, we have gotten a couple runs early. We just have to clean up some things defensively and score some runs. If we get up ahead early, I think we’ll be fine on Friday,” Carpenter said.
——
Aldenville 2105 00 — 17 16 0
Sheffield 000 22 — 4 8 2
W — Burnett. L — Seward-Dailey. S — Bullens.