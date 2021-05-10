John-Michael Harden is packing his bags this summer.
Harden, a junior figure skater on the national circuit qualified for Team USA National High Development earlier this year, placing seventh out of 48 skaters across the country to earn his bid. Next up is a trip to Nashville for the Team USA camp at the end of August.
A student at Mount Everett, Harden skates, with older brother Paul, out of the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, Conn. where he works with coaches Vladimir and Daniel Petrenko.
"John and Paul have been working hard and have been progressing very well in their skating careers. With COVID-19 closing the rinks down and then limited ice times in 2020, the boys along with true family worked through the tough times to make sure their progress wasn't lost," said Daniel Petrenko. "Thanks to the persistence, determination, and love for skating the boys have they were able to use the pandemic as a boost for training."
John-Michael turned in an error-free performance, nailing a triple salchow, double toeloop combinations and a double axel. With Team USA only taking the top 10 boys under 13 in the juvenile/intermediate men's freeskate, it took a perfect outing to get the nod.
John has been pushing his way to the top since getting back on the ice when the rinks opened back up. It was like he never left," Daniel added. "He regained his confidence by gaining a triple salchow and double axel as a consistence element for the virtual competition. He used his drive for skating to skate a completely clean program.
According to Petrenko, Paul Harden was working his way back from an injury sustained while training, when he decided to go for it in the competition and pulled out an unplanned double axel.
"Vladimir and I are excited to prepare this summer as the rinks are opening back up and the boys have set goals that they're going to achieve" Daniel said. "Our main focus moving forward is to continue this success into this coming season."