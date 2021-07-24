PITTSFIELD — Country Club of Pittsfield member Josh Shepard held onto his lead Saturday in the second round of the Berkshire Hills Singles, shooting a 2-over par 74 to up his margin to two shots in the 54-hole tournament at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
A pair of members at the host club — 2018 Singles champion Jeff Puleri (72-72—144) and young Mike Kay (69-75—144) are Shepard's closest pursuers heading into today's final round at the A.W. Tillinghast layout.
Another Berkshire Hills member, Aaron Nackoul (72-73—145) is tied for fourth place with Albany-area amateur Clint Lange (69-75—144). Eastern Mass. golfer Brady Albritton (77-69—146), a plus-2 handicap member at Thorny Lea Country in Brockton, is tied with John Del Priore (72-74—146) another shot back. Albritton's round was the best of the day.
Defending champion Andy Congdon (73-76—149) trails by seven shots heading into today's final round, as does 2019 champion Michael Mertes (74-75—149).
In the Senior I Division, Keith Foster, a two-time winner of the Connecticut Open, shot a 75 on Saturday for a 5-over 149 total to take a one-shot lead over reigning Massachusetts Super Senior champion Bob Linn (74-76—150). Berkshire Hills' Ralph Dastoli (74-79—153) and Torrington Country Club's Ray Underwood (77-76—153) are tied for third place.
The final round will be played today with the leaders in the Championship Flight teeing off around 2:30 p.m.