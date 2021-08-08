DALTON — It isn't easy to win a golf tournament. It's harder to win the Allied Championship when you have to play two rounds in one day. When you haven't played a lot of golf, that makes it even harder — but more rewarding.
Chris Shields of Stockbridge Golf Club sat one stroke off the lead after the first of Sunday's two rounds at Wahconah Country Club. Shields shot 2-under-par 69 in the second round for one of only three to break par in the second round, and he finished with a two-round 142.
That's two strokes better than Matt Gilardi of the Country Club of Pittsfield. Gilardi had been two behind Shields and first-round leader Mike Schopp of Wyantnuck, but Gilardi also carded a 69 in the second round to leap into second place.
Allied Association hosts Team and Individual Championships
Allied Association held its Team and Individual Championships at Wahconah Country Club on Sunday.
To purchase photos click here
"I'll tell you, this is a tough tournament to repeat as a champion. You look at the scoreboard, and there are a lot of great players in this county. A lot of great younger players coming up through, which is great to see as well," said Shields, just before Wahconah Country Club manager Matt Morrison handed over the trophy, which also has his name on it from winning it in 2019.
"The competition, I think, is only getting better in the Berkshires," Shields said. "To defend successfully today, I tell you, that's like icing on the cake."
Wyantenuck's Andy Congdon, who has won the Allied four times in the last 10 years, finished third. He was three shots behind Shields, while Jeff Puleri of Berkshire Hills and Josh Shepard from the Country Club of Pittsfield both finished at 146, four shots behind Shields.
In the team competition, the Country Club of Pittsfield finished plus-11, to win the title. The Country Club beat Berkshire Hills and Torrington by one stroke, with Berkshire Hills earning second-place thanks to a tiebreaker. The scoring members of the Country Club team were Matt Scarafoni, Adam Brickle and Josh Shepard.
Schopp led the tournament after the morning round, shooting a 1-over-par 72, while Shields shot 2-over 73 and was in a four-way tie with Puleri, Congdon and Ivan Lendl of Torrington Country Club.
Unlike the majority of tournaments in Berkshire County, the cut was made to the final 22 golfers, and then they turned around and went back out there.
"Thirty-six holes is a lot of golf when you're not really playing a whole lot of golf. Since Stockbridge has been flooded out, I think I've played a total of 11 holes in the last three weeks," said Shields. "I hit the ball well. I kept the ball around the hole all day. A few birdie putts fell. I'm really happy."
Shields' second round was steady. He made two birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the second round, making the turn in 1-under 34. Shields bogeyed the par-3 13th — something he did in both rounds. He responded with birdies on 15 and 18, sliding in at 2-under 69.
"The ball striking was good today," said Shields. "I hit a lot of good putts that just didn't go in. I left a lot of putts dead in the hole short. It got a little frustrating because I was hitting putts very well. They just weren't going in the hole."
Gilardi's first round, which included four bogeys and a double bogey, had him sitting at 75. He started the second round with seven pars, one birdie and a bogey, to make the turn at 10 with a score of even-par 35. The back nine was far better, as Gilardi had four birdies and two bogeys to finish at 34. He finished with a flourish, making birdie on the par-3 17th hole and the par-5 18th.
"I definitely gave it a good run. It could always have been a little bit better," Gilardi said. "I left a bunch of putts, maybe four inches short. I'm pretty happy with the round. The first round was definitely tough. I was definitely struggling a little bit coming into the tournament. I knew I wasn't fully on. I kind of scraped it around, but I putted really well and had some good chips and stuff that had me in it.
"I knew that as long as I kept it within a few strokes, I'd have a chance in the afternoon."
Two of the golfers near the top of the leader board had issues in the second round. Lendl, who is a member of the Tennis Hall of Fame and won eight tennis major titles, was tied with Shields, Puleri and Congdon at 73.
Lendl shot 37 on the front nine, but ran into major problems on the back nine. He parred the 10th, then had a run of double-bogey, bogey, bogey, bogey and double. When the smoke cleared, Lendl had an 83 for a two-day total of 156.
Schopp survived a double-bogey on the front nine of his second round and still led by a stroke after a round that included five bogeys.
Playing from the first tee in the second round, Schopp bogeyed the first three holes of the second round. That started a slide that included three more bogeys on the back nine as the Wyantenuck golfer slid from the top of the leader board.
"I had a couple of sloppy mistakes" early in the second round, Schopp said. "The putter was very, very friendly to me in the first round, but in the afternoon, not so much. I cut it to two-over at one point, but missed some opportunities. Made a bunch of up-and-downs.
"It was a grind this afternoon. It was tough to catch Chris."