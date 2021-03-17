The Taconic High School baseball team was the last Western Massachusetts team to win a spring sport state championship on the field of play. Thanks to a vote by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors, the spring sports postseason will go through a state title game.
The Board of Directors voted 14-7 on Wednesday afternoon to approve extending the sectional tournament proposal, voted on late last week, to a state tournament plan for all spring sports
The vote came on the heels of the Board sending out a survey that gathered feedback on a potential tournament extension to include state semifinal and final rounds. The Board had received 53 responses from school principals and 192 responses from athletic directors.
Kevin Stannard, Taconic’s baseball coach, said the decision by the board makes him happy.
“It does. Last year, missing out with the talent that we had to try and defend our state title would have been nice, but obviously with COVID, that didn’t happen,” he said, when reached Wednesday night. “I think this year, with all the kids, it gives every kid in the state of Massachusetts that plays baseball [and other sports] a chance to shoot for something.”
Pittsfield Public Schools athletics director Jim Abel concurred with the feeling that this provides the spring sport athlete something he or she did not have a year ago.
“Considering the fact that the student-athletes of spring sports lost out on an entire season last year,” he said. “Making those modifications to provide those opportunities in those sports in Spring, 2021, is definitely favorable and appreciated.”
With the vote, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee will now meet to establish a state tournament schedule. The tournament plan is for all high school teams to be eligible for spring tournament play. Teams can opt-in for the entire schedule, just play in the sectional tournament that was voted on back on March 12, or not play in the postseason at all.
The spring sports season begins in Berkshire County on April 26, and there will be a one-week overlap from the end of the Fall II season.
The committee also voted overwhelmingly, by a 18-3 margin, to keep the current date of June 15, as the cut-off date to determine records for seeds. A majority polled did not want the cut-off date moved to June 11.
“I would just hesitate to consider moving that date based on the results of the survey, and based on some of the comments that were made,” said Mount Greylock athletic director Lindsey von Holtz, the Board’s vice president. “I think going further in the other direction is one thing. But I think it was pretty clear in those two questions and in comments, that nobody wants the regular season touched more than it already has been.”
Ultimately, MIAA executive director Bill Gaine said this plan will work for all involved.
“Affording our spring season student-athletes a full tournament opportunity is a credit to our Association’s standing committees. The special nature of this Spring tournament structure is that it is an opt-in as well as an opt-out opportunity,” he said, “thus providing member schools [the ability] to determine their own path.”