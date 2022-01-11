LENOX — The Mount Greylock boys overcame adversity and utilized a suffocating defense in a 63-48 win over Lenox on Tuesday.
“We were down four players, down two starters, we brought up a couple of JV guys, but the kids are just resilient. This is a tough place to win over the last few years, and I’m just proud of my kids because they went on a run to close the game out,” Mount Greylock Head Coach Bob Thistle said.
Mount Greylock (5-2) was missing four players, including junior guard Max McAlister and freshman forward Jackson Powell.
Lenox (4-4) got off to a fast 6-0 start in the first quarter led by guard Michael Butler. Thistle immediately made a defensive adjustment to a 3-2 zone or a box and one. The Mounties then went on an 11-2 run led by junior forwards Seamus Barnes and Adam Sandifer. Greylock exhibited excellent ball movement as they held a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Intensity has to come from each kid, and the kids came out and played hard. I think we lost some of that in the third quarter, and I credit Lenox for that. Then we turned it up in the fourth quarter when we had to,” Thistle said.
Lenox picked up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, and its 2-3 zone was effective. The Millionaires were forcing turnovers, and it was a problem for Greylock throughout the game. However, Lenox was unable to capitalize off turnovers in the quarter. The Mounties utilized sophomore Judge Martin, finishing in the paint. Junior guard Chase Doyle knocked down two threes in the quarter, and he was in command of the offense.
Greylock’s defense in the second quarter was excellent as they held Lenox to an 8 point quarter. Butler and Brendan Armstrong kept Lenox within reach as Greylock led 32-20 at the half.
“We work hard at practice, I had everyone supporting me, and they helped me get it done. It’s all about my guys helping me out,” Doyle said.
Butler started the third quarter with a six-point burst to start a 10-4 run for Lenox. The Lenox defense was forcing turnovers, and they were executing on offense. Emmett Shove contributed to the run as he was knocking down midrange jumpers, and Armstrong continued his excellent play. Armstrong and Bulter each scored 14 to lead Lenox, and Shove added 7 points. Jon Reinholt added 8 points and Shayler Larmon and Cliff Flynn added a combined 5 points.
Greylock overcame adversity in the quarter, and Barnes had a six-point run to end the quarter, including a buzzer-beating shot. The Mounties led 44-37 at the end of the third.
“That’s what we’re looking for from him, we’re looking for some fire. He is the nicest kid in the world, but we need him to be an engine, and he was pushing hard tonight,” Thistle said regarding Barnes’ performance.
The fourth quarter was controlled by Greylock as they ramped up their defense, and they had excellent ball movement. Greylock started the quarter on a 15-5 run led by Doyle and Barnes. The Mounties defense suffocated Lenox in the quarter, leading to easy runouts for Doyle and Martin, sealing the victory. Doyle led Greylock in scoring with 19 points, and Barnes added 15 points. Martin scored 10 points, and Sandifer contributed 8 points. The Mounties also received scoring contributions from juniors Jackson Shelsy and Liam O’Keefe, senior Henry Art, and freshman Elias Robinson.
“Definitely, it felt good in warmups, and then come game time, they went down,” Doyle said when asked about his shooting.
Lenox’s loss ends a three-game winning streak, but they have a quick turnaround as they play Hopkins on January 14. Greylock is now on a five-game winning streak, and they have won each of their last five games by 15 or more points. They are playing a strong brand of defense, and they are excited to get some players back from injury when they host Turner Falls on January 14.
“We’re gonna get three or four guys back, and that helps a lot. What we have in practice now is competition, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Thistle said.
“We just need to work hard in practice, trust each other, and get it done,” Doyle said.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (63)
Doyle 8-0-19, Barnes 6-3-15, J. Martin 4-2-10, Sandifer 3-2-8, Shelsy 2-0-4, O’Keefe 1-0-3, Art 1-0-2, Robinson 1-0-2, T. Martin 0-0-0, Cobb 0-0-0. Total: 26-7-63.
LENOX (48)
Armstrong 5-3-14, Butler 5-1-14, Reinholt 2-3-8, Shove 3-1-7, Flynn 1-0-3, Larmon 1-0-2, Ward 0-0-0, McCormack 0-0-0, Fairfield 0-0-0, Shepardson 0-0-0. Total: 17-8-48.
Mount Greylock 19 13 12 19 — 63
Lenox 12 8 17 11 — 48
3-point goals — Mount Greylock 4 (Doyle 3, O’Keefe 1), Lenox 6 ( Butler 3, Armstrong 1, Flynn 1).