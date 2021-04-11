PITTSFIELD — In the recent history of Pittsfield High School football, it's been gain a lot of yards on big plays and score points. In Saturday's season opener at Gene Dellea Field, the Generals became the infantry.
Pittsfield ran 63 plays from scrimmage, 52 of them on the ground. Instead of big running plays, the longest run went for 27 yards. But that turned out to be more than enough for the Generals to beat Lee 30-19. It was also Lee's season opener.
Quarterback Patrick Rindfuss accounted for 239 of those yards. The senior quarterback carried the ball 22 times for 102 yards, and was 7 of 11 for 137 yards through the air. Rindfuss also scored two rushing touchdowns.
"I just had to step up and carry the ball a little more," said Rindfuss. "The offensive line did a great job. The holes were open all day, and I just tried to run hard and get first downs."
Just playing was a victory too.
"Absolutely," said Rindfuss. "It was 18 months, waiting and just trying to play. I'm thankful to just be out here."
With top running back Emmanuel Nda and top receiving threat Sincere Moorer both out of the lineup, Rindfuss and coach Brian Jezewski had to turn to other weapons. Nda and Moorer were out because of non-COVID medical issues.
All seven of Rindfuss' completions were to sophomore wide receiver Bryson Jezewski. The yards that Rindfuss didn't get on the ground, senior back Anthony Johnson picked up. Johnson had 90 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter. The first, on a 3-yard run with 6 minutes and 9 seconds to play in the final stanza, put Pittsfield ahead for keeps.
Anthony Johnson puts Pittsfield up 24-19. 6 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/JZijlW91tU— Howard Herman (@howardherman) April 10, 2021
"It was a little harder because we only had three days of practice this week." Johnson said. "I think we came out and played our best with the guys we had."
Imagine a Pittsfield scoring drive taking 15 plays and eating 6:57 off the clock. Two of Pittsfield's three touchdown drives in the first half took six minutes to complete.
"We like to spread it out and run horizontally. Today, with Anthony, Pat and [Michael Charles], we pounded it." said Pittsfield coach Brian Jezewski. "I can't say enough about [the offensive line]. These guys put in some serious work in the offseason. I thought they dominated the game up front."
"Rindfuss, we knew once we didn't see Seven [Nda] out there that he was going to tote the ball a lot," Lee coach Keith Thomson said. "He's a big, strong kid running between the tackles."
Berkshire County football for the Fall II season has been split in North and South Divisions. Pittsfield and Lee, along with Wahconah and Taconic, make up the North Division. The teams will play a round-robin regular season.
Games between Pittsfield and Lee are traditionally tough ones, and this one was no exception.
The Pittsfield front seven kept the Wildcats from establishing a ground game. Lee quarterback Jimmy Purcell, however, has a lot of receiving targets, and used them. Four different players caught passes from Purcell, who was 12 of 20 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
One of those 12 completions came on the third play of the third quarter.
A touchdown run by Rindfuss, his second, with 3:58 left in the first half, gave PHS a 18-6 halftime lead. Lee got the ball to start the third quarter, recovering an onside kick attempt.
On the first two plays of the quarter, the Wildcats marched backwards. On first down, Gabe Kelley was hit for a three-yard loss and on second down, Kieran Coscia blew up the play and dropped Josh Hunter for another loss of three.
But on third and 16, Purcell found Luke Patella along the right sideline. Patella, who caught 6 passes for 103 yards, eluded a couple of Pittsfield defensive backs, and ran 56 yards for the touchdown. Patella's kick made it 18-13.
A costly turnover early in the final quarter put the Wildcats on top.
Pittsfield started a drive in the shadow of the goalposts, and could not move the ball. Standing in his own end zone, Pittsfield punter Perrin Pettel tried to surprise the Wildcats and run the ball. He was stopped at the six. Two plays later, Kelley scored on a one-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, but Lee was on top 19-18 with 9:49 left.
Gabe Kelley scores on a 1 yard run Lee 19, Pittsfield 18. 10 minutes left pic.twitter.com/8B7MSt8qTx— Howard Herman (@howardherman) April 10, 2021
Pittsfield responded by marching nine plays and 61 yards for the go-ahead score. Running the ball eight straight times and using a 14-yard scamper by Rindfuss and a 21-yard run by Charles, the Generals got on the board on a 3-yard run by Johnson. That made it 24-19.
The Wildcats refused to fold. Purcell and Patella hooked up for pass plays of 11 and 17 yards. The second one turned the game around.
Patella was hit by Toby Wheeler-Gaulden in the secondary and fumbled. Charles recovered the fumble and returned it from the Pittsfield 36 to the Lee 44. Charles was hit and fumbled. Fortunately for Pittsfield, Brayden Bunnel was there to recover the fumble and give PHS the ball.
Six plays later, Johnson broke through the first, second and third levels and took it 27 yards to the house, accounting for the game's final points.
"We're seeing progress week-by-week, from where we were a week a go to where we are now," said Thomson. "One of the things we talked about after the game was where we're going to be next week. That's the case every year, only it's a very shortened season and we can get to where we need to be by the time we get to May 1."
———