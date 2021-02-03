On paper, the University of Massachusetts' home game with Fordham should not have been tough. After all, the Minutemen did beat the Rams by 18 points in The Bronx two weeks ago.
The UMass team that took to the Mullins Center court on Wednesday night was not the same team that played the Rams on Jan. 17. It wouldn't be when nearly 40 percent of the Minutemen's points were on the bench in sweats.
"I just went out there and played," said UMass guard T.J. Weeks, who had his first career double-double in UMass' 60-54 win over Fordham. Weeks scored 13 points, his third consecutive double-figure game. Weeks also had a career-high 12 rebounds. He was one rebound shy of tying Fordham's Joel Soriano for game honors with 13. Soriano is, however, 6-foot-11.
The missing pieces for UMass were center Tre Mitchell (20.0 points per game) and starting point guard Noah Fernandes (11.9 points, 5 assists per game). Mitchell was out with a sore shoulder hurt in a loss to Davidson on Jan. 24. Fernandes was nursing an injury to his right, or shooting wrist.
"The game plan was be us. Even with those two down, just be us at the end of the day," said Weeks. "The threes weren't falling, so I had to find a way to stay aggressive, find a way to impact the game somewhere else besides the 3-point line."
Javohn Garcia had a team-high 14 points for UMass, while Carl Pierre had 13. The Minutemen were a pretty chilly 8 for 32 from the 3-point arc.
"I give our players just a tremendous amount of credit. With everything that's been thrown at them, the effort defensively was just through the roof," UMass coach Matt McCall said. "To not having been able to practice five-on-five since before the La Salle game [on Jan. 9]. We only played five-on-five once, and that was versus Davidson. Having Noah and Tre not in the lineup tonight, I just thought that was a gutsy win for our guys."
With the win, UMass improves to 6-4 and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It's the first time the Minutemen have been 5-2 in A-10 play since the 2011-12 season. Fordham falls to 1-9 and 1-9 in the league.
When these teams played at Rose Hill Gym back on Jan. 17, the Rams had a different coach. Mike DePaoli has since taken over for the fired Jeff Neubauer. Since DePaoli took the reins on Jan. 26, the Rams had played just one game, losing to Duquesne.
But when UMass went to New York, the Minutemen jumped out to a 44-15 halftime lead and cruised home. That did not happen on Wednesday, as Fordham held UMass to only 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game. Kyle Rose's hoop in the paint gave Fordham a 12-10 lead with 10:36 left in the first half.
DePaoli might be a different coach, but Fordham still makes it tough to get any kind of flow on offense, and that was the case early on.
Even though that was a problem for the Minutemen, their defense led to some timely offense.
Cairo McCrory, who hadn't played since the second La Salle game, stole the ball from Fordham's Jalen Cobb. Garcia got the ball and found Weeks, who drained a 3-point shot. That put the Minutemen up 13-12, and they never trailed again.
UMass led by 10 at halftime and by as many as 12 in the second half.
The Rams did cut the UMass lead to 55-51 with 1:31 left as Soriano used his bulk to get inside and score. Weeks answered by driving to the basket for two on the next possession, and Fordham could not catch up.
Josh Navarro had a game-high 17 points for Fordham. Soriano had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Mark Gasperini, a graduate transfer from American University, got his first start for UMass. He played 31 minutes, scored nine points, had five rebounds, two assists and four steals. He had four of his five boards on the offensive glass, a place where UMass dominated 12-5.
"I'm not Tre Mitchell, so I have to do different things to help us win," Gasperini said. "I knew it would be a challenge because I haven't played big minutes this year. I knew that I was capable. I knew I could do what this team needed for us to win."
UMass heads to Rhode Island for a rematch with the Rams on Saturday night. The game will be televised on ESPN2. When the teams played on Jan. 13 in Amherst, UMass eked out an 80-78 win in overtime.
It's the start of a tough stretch for UMass, which has home games against Dayton on Feb. 9 and St. Bonaventure on Feb. 14.
———
FORDHAM (1-9, 1-9)
Navarro 7-14, 2-3 17, Soriano 5-8, 2-4, 12, Rose 4-7, 2-2, 11, Austin 1-4, 1-2, 4, Cobb 1-5, 0-2, 2, Perry 2-7 0-0, 4, Eyisi 2-3 0-1, 4. Totals 22-48 7-14, 54.
MASSACHUSETTS (6-4, 5-2)
Garcia 5-13 2-3, 14, Weeks 5-15 1-2, 13, Pierre 3-14 2-4, 10, Gasperini 2-5, 5-6, 9, Walker 1-3, 0-0, 2, DeGray III 3-5, 1-2, 8, McCrory 1-2 0-0, 3, Mitchell 0-0, 0-1, 1. Totals 20-57, 12-19, 60.
Halftime: UMass 33, Fordham 23. 3-point goals: Fordham 3-14 (Navarro 1-3, Rose 1-3, Austin 1-2, Cobb 0-2, Perry 0-4). UMass 8-32 (Garcia 2-7, Weeks 2-10, Pierre 2-11, Gasperini 0-1, DeGray III 1-2, McCrory 1-1). Rebounds: Fordham 35 (Soriano 13, Cobb 7), UMass 36 (Weeks 13, Gasperini 5). Assists: Fordham 13 (Cobb 5, Navarro 3). UMass 14 (Garcia 5, Weeks 5). Turnovers: Fordham 17 (Cobb 5, Navarro 4), UMass 13 (Garcia 7, Gasperini 3). Fouls: Fordham 15, UMass 18.