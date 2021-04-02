PITTSFIELD — The calendar may say April, but it certainly felt like winter was approaching when the Pittsfield and Drury girls soccer teams began the Fall II season on Friday.
The Generals came out swinging and left a chilly turf field at Berkshire Community College with a 6-0 win, featuring a hat trick from senior captain Emery Sime.
“Honestly, [playing soccer] didn’t feel normal until this game,” Sime said. “It felt surreal with masks and social distancing, but getting back on the field feels a lot better.”
Both the Blue Devils and Generals had roughly a week of practice before the season began, but Sime believed that Pittsfield’s continuity from a season ago gave them the edge on opening day.
“Last season we had a good team and this year is basically the same team, except for two players,” Sime said. “We’re very familiar with each other and work well with each other.
“We have a lot of players who can see the field really well, which helps with through balls.”
The seniors had Pittsfield rolling early as Sime drew defenders before dishing the ball to Liz Swanson, who capitalized on the open look to give the Generals an early 1-0 lead.
Pittsfield went into the break with a 2-0 lead after Randi Duquette created open space before dishing the ball to Sime for her first goal of the outing.
“Honestly, I was surprised to be open because I was playing against a great defender,” Sime said. “We found some gaps in the defense and thought if we got the ball up, we are a quick team and could beat them [to the spot].”
There may have been a hole in Duquette’s pocket because she was dropping dimes. Much like her first assist, Duquette drew defenders away from the goal before finding Allie Schnopp for a goal early in the second half.
The sophomore wasn’t done, though, sending a pass from Sasha Grosz into the back of the net for her first goal of the Fall II season.
“Randi, and her sister Jamie, both played varsity in two sports their freshmen year,” Sime said. “They’re great girls, great players and I expect them to do as well as they have.”
The rest of the game’s scoring belonged to Sime, who converted passes from Swanson and Tess Tierney into two goals. Senior captain Lexi Swanson had a relatively clean night in goal for the Generals as Pittsfield out-shot Drury 17-2.
There was one scare, though, as the Drury offense broke through an otherwise stout PHS defense late in the second half. Lexi Swanson made a dive, but came up just short and the ball was heading on a collision course with the net, until Grosz jolted in front of the run-away ball and cleared it to carry on the shutout.
The Blue Devils were thrown into action early this season and are rostering just three seniors in Caroline Cellana, Kayla Therrien and goalkeeper Mackenzie Dobbert.
Meanwhile, the Generals are a unique bunch consisting of 11 seniors and five sophomores. Grosz and Sadie Tierney join Sime and Lexi Swanson as the team’s senior captions.
“I think it is important to teach people that having a team is so important and we don’t have any selfish goals,” Sime said of her priorities as a senior leader. “It is so important to stay tied together, like we are.”
Pittsfield is off until Tuesday, when it will host Lenox at BCC. Drury is also back in action on Tuesday and will travel to Monument Mountain to face the Spartans.
———
Drury 0 0 — 0
Pittsfield 2 4 — 6
First Half
P — Liz Swanson (Emery Sime); P —Sime (Randi Duquette).
Second Half
P — Allie Schnopp (Duquette); P — Sime (Tess Tierney); P —Sime (Swanson); P — Duquette (Sasha Grosz).