LEE — To say the Wildcats left it all on their court in the season's final game inside the Lee High School gym might be an understatement.
Three different girls reached double figures as the Lee girls ran past Drury with a 55-26 win on Friday night.
"This being our last game on this court really motivated us," senior Lena Simone said. "We came out with intensity on offense and defense."
The Blue Devils (2-8) scored the first point of the game, but four-straight from Emma Puleri gave the Wildcats an answer and the lead, which they would not part with.
Simone found Simmons for a 3-pointer the next time down the court and scored four points in the first as the Wildcats led 14-4 after eight minutes of action.
The Lee (5-6) girls picked up the pace in the second quarter and it started with Simone, who went coast-to-coast for two points. Caroline Maloney joined in on the scoring after securing an offensive rebound that she put back for two points.
The Wildcats outscored Drury 15-6 in the quarter with the help of an up-tempo offensive attack.
"[The fast break] really benefits us," Simone said. "We're all guards and want to use that speed to our advantage and that is what got us in our groove."
The Drury offense found its footing in the third quarter as the Blue Devils and Wildcats were trading metaphorical body blows. A 3-pointer from Drury's Morgan Sarkis forced a Lee timeout with a minute remaining in the third quarter, but Maloney closed the book on the frame with a mid-range jumper. The Wildcats led 38-17 after three quarters and rolled to the victory.
"There were a lot of challenges this season and we wanted to just give it all we got," Simone said. "You never know when things can change. Being a senior and knowing that there was just a handful of games left, that really drove us."
Simone was the night's leading scorer with 15 points, but also brought down four rebounds and dished out three assists. Maloney also had four boards and three dimes to go with her 10 points. Meanwhile, Puleri had 12 points and six rebounds. Brianna Kelly added another seven points, four rebounds and three assists to the score sheet.
Sarkis and Hannah LaCasse each had five points for the Blue Devils. Brooke Bishop, Ellie Harnick and Mackenzie Dobbert each had four rebounds for the visitors.
Friday's game closed the book on the 2021 Blue Devil campaign, but the Wildcats added an extra game and will play at Lenox on Saturday.
"No one would have anticipated this to be our senior season a few years ago," Simone said. "In the end, we made the most of it and that is all we can ask for."
———
DRURY (26)
Sarkis 2-0-5, Houghtaling 1-0-2, Bishop 1-0-2, LaCasse 2-0-5, Russell 0-1-1, Harnick 2-0-4, Moran 2-0-4, Dobbert 1-1-3. Totals 11-2-26.
LEE (55)
Kelly 2-3-7, M. Puleri 1-0-2, Hall 2-0-4, Maloney 4-1-10, Lovato 0-0-0, Simone 6-3-15, Simmons 2-0-5, E. Puleri 5-2-12, Clark 0-0-0. Totals 22-9-55.
Drury 4 6 7 9 — 26
Lee 14 15 9 17 — 55
3-point field goals — D 2 (Sarkis, LaCasse); L 2 (Maloney, Simmons).