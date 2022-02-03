Four Western Massachusetts high schools had players named to the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association's All-State teams. Three of the four are Berkshire County schools.
Six players from Wahconah, Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley were named to the All-State teams in their respective divisions.
Wahconah had thee players named to the Division VII team, while Pittsfield had two in Division V, and Hoosac had one in Division VIII.
According to a release, "The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association decided to expand its recognition of high school football players concurrent with the MIAA change to Statewide Divisions in 2021. Since 1996, the MHSFCA has been selecting a "Super 26 All-State Team" to recognize the best players in the state. Now the MHSFCA will select the best 26 players in each division as well. The players selected have be nominated by their head coach or an opposing coach."
Wahconah quarterback Ryan Scott, running back Jonah Smith and lineman David Striebel were voted to the Division VII team.
Scott completed 74-of-125 passes for 1,042 yards in helping lead the Warriors to Gillette Stadium for the state D-VII championship game. His backfield mate Smith ran for 1,850 yards and had 17 touchdowns. Striebel, a two-way lineman, was an anchor on both sides of the ball for coach Gary Campbell Jr.
Four members of the Cohasset team that beat Wahconah in the state title game were also named to the Division VII team. That group included quarterback Will Baker, offensive linemen Joey Fox and Nick Henry and linebacker Michael Donahue.
In Division V, Pittsfield quarterback Patrick Rindfuss was named. Rindfuss threw for 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season. Kieran Coscia, who protected Rindfuss on the offensive line, also earned All-State honors. Coscia will be playing next year at Division I-FCS Bucknell.
Hoosac Valley's Carson Meczywor was named to the Division VIII team. Another two-way player, Meczywor was named for his stellar play in the defensive backfield for the Hurricanes.
Five members of the Springfield Central state Division I champions were named to the D-I All-State team. Two of them, quarterback William Watson and wide receiver Joseph Griffin, were also named to the Super 26 team, which can include players from all eight divisions.