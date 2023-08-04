Fitzgibbons, The Garden set to premier 'Wildflower' skateboarding film at Tavern at the A on Sunday

PITTSFIELD — The longest rail Liam Fitzgibbons has ever ridden will come to its end Sunday night, and it won't involve a skateboard under his feet at all.

Fitzgibbons and his team, with the backing of The Garden board shop, will premiere his first skate film "Wildflower" at Tavern at the A Sunday night.

It's a project close to three years in the making that has put Fitzgibbons, 21, and a series of other local skaters through the ringer since 2020.

Quote "We just want to put ourselves on the map. The Berkshires is kind of a hidden gem. It's not a huge city, but we have a lot of good personalities. We're trying to showcase that through this video." — Liam Fitzgibbons, "Wildflower" director

"It started back in late 2020, we were going to do a video for The Garden's 20-year anniversary," Fitzgibbons told The Eagle this week. "The scene was pretty small, the new skate park wasn't built. But we started filming throughout Pittsfield, Albany, Springfield. We got pretty busy, delayed it into 2022. Then the park got built and a lot more people started to come out skating in general. When word got out we were filming a thing, a lot of people wanted to get involved."

What started as a short film featuring himself and his buddy, Johnny Ringer, has become a 45-minute video with more than 12 different skaters appearing. It will premiere at 303 Crane Avenue in Pittsfield on Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the film starting around 8 p.m. on a projector screen. There will be pizza and drinks and DVDs available to purchase.

"Recently, I'll tell you that," laughed Fitzgibbons about when the project hit its completion. "We kind of kept pushing and pushing the deadline. I started editing a while back, rough drafts, but once I set the date, it crept up on us. We had to stop filming. You always want to keep going, getting new stuff, but I had to start editing. So about a month ago we finished it, everything is all good, hopefully it goes as planned. It's cool, while editing, you get to see the progress from when we started to now.

"I'm excited. It's been a long time coming, so many hours driving, editing, filming. It was hard to stay motivated at times, seemed like such a big project. But Sunday is going to be awesome. It'll be a relief, all the guys been hearing about this, nobody has really seen their part."

The new skate park next to Pittsfield High, where Fitzgibbons graduated in 2020, coupled with the pandemic, sent the project in a whole new direction. With more people looking for outside activities, skating in the Berkshires took off. That meant more skaters meeting Fitzgibbons and Ringer, and asking about what they were filming. More and more people reached out and they realized it was going to be a bigger undertaking. As Fitzgibbons said, you can spend multiple hours getting a five-second trick on film.

But it also meant an opportunity.

"We just want to put ourselves on the map," Fitzgibbons said. "The Berkshires is kind of a hidden gem. It's not a huge city, but we have a lot of good personalities. We're trying to showcase that through this video."

Ever since he got his first board for Christmas as a 10-year-old in Worthington, Fitzgibbons started falling in love with the sport and set goals of getting himself a video part.

"It's cool. Not only great for exercise, but it's so good for people's mental health. A lot of people don't really see that side of skateboarding. They think it's punks, dropouts, but the reality is it is a really cool experience," he said. "Go to a skatepark and everybody knows your name, everybody is happy for you. Having that made me want to keep skating and do projects like this."

He moved to Pittsfield in 2015 and met the guys from The Garden and started immersing himself in the culture of the skatepark. But a bad slam has kept him mostly off wheels recently, so he poured himself into the filmmaking process.

"It's a huge part of skate culture. You grow up watching videos of the pros. It's the aspiration. Every kid wants to grow up and get a video part," he said. "I thought it'd be a cool way to learn and try to do something. My buddy gave me a camera and then just trial and error, learning the ins and outs of editing. It takes a lot of work. I'm glad to see it coming together and paying off."

One of his most important tasks was scoring the film. As he says, "The song you choose can make or break how a video is.

"The beauty of skateboarding is that it's so creative and artistic. We have such different personalities skateboarding and different kinds of riders. [The riders] usually give me a few options they want to use and I see how they look with the clips and fit into the video. It adds to the creativity part of it. Songs can express a lot about a person. It's a great way to have these two things coexist."

The video will feature Fitzgibbons and Ringer alongside skaters like David Babineau, Mason Cummings, Bodhi Ostellino, Gabe Santamarina, Brian Hillard, Scotty King, Griffin Gagent, Justin Maruco, Jayden Delgado, David Esko, Camren Blunt and Alex Roots. While the park built in 2021 on East Street is home base, they ventured all over the Berkshires looking for spots. The ledges at TD Bank on West Street are a historic spot, and they say there's a lot of quirky stuff to hit in North Adams in particular.

"There's a history to it. You hear from the people before you the best spots to skate," said Fitzgibbons. "It's fun to find it on your own too. Driving down the street, see something out of the corner of your eye and think maybe you can do something on that. Tell your buddies about it, they check it out, and it enters the culture. Lot of hidden gems in this area. You can be a little more creative out here."

Ultimately, Fitzgibbons said he wants to thank Bill Whitaker, Luke Kessler and Justin Maruco from The Garden for their support. It's something he's hoping to pay forward with the video.

"The Garden does a lot for us. They got [the park] built. They support us, they've helped with everything, even just motivating me to get this done," he said. "Lot of new kids started skateboarding the past few years, and I'm really happy for them because they're going to have a part. People are going to see them now. It's hard to get exposure in skateboarding, but I hope this video motivates these guys, there's a few kids who have some tricks that are going to wow the crowd. They hear that reaction, it'll motivate them to get better and better.

"The scene can't just be two people. It's a community of us. We have a shared vision."