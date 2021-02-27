PITTSFIELD — A “slice of normality” was served at Springside Park Saturday morning in the form of a snowshoe race.
Due to promising trends in COVID-19 cases, the owners of Berkshire Running Center thought it was a good time to host the first in-person race in about a year. Runners, sporting masks and remaining socially distant, marched roughly 1.5 miles throughout the park.
“The one thing I heard from everyone today was that [the race] was a slice or normality,” Berkshire Running Center’s Shiobbean Lemme said. “Everyone was so grateful to get out and breathe hard against others.”
Lemme, who was out at 7 a.m. marking the trail before the race, purchased snowshoes last year, but due to the lack of snow, and the pandemic, races weren’t a possibility, until recently.
“We reached out to the Parks Department,” Lemme said. “The race fell into their guidelines and it seemed safe with the numbers coming down, being outdoors and distant.”
Joel Pekosz was the first runner to cross the finish line, averaging 8.7 mph and finishing the race in 10 minutes, 37.70 seconds
“[Racing] definitely put a smile on my face,” Pekosz said. “Just getting out and doing something with a group of people is very exciting.”
Nick Curelop was the second runner to cross the finish line, clocking in at 10:56.94. He was followed by Dave Panitz, who’s time of 12:08.89 was good for third.
Megan Anello, with a time of 14:21.16, was the first woman to finish the race. April Pitroff Varellas, 15:14.23, and Morgan Windram, 15:33.54, earned second and third place.
“We wanted to keep it short to limit exposure and that is why it is half of a 5k,” Lemme said. “Everyone here trains and to not have [in person] races for over a year is tough.”
Berkshire Running Center has a permit to host races at Springside through March 28 and is applying to extend it through April and into May. Races are expected to run at the park every Saturday, if COVID-19 trends remain headed in the right direction.
“We’re working with the city on a couple new events this year and this is the start of it,” Lemme said. “We’re excited to get out of 2020, we just have to see where the [state is] in terms of phases.”
More information about the snowshoe races is available at BerkshireRunningCenter.com for those who are interested. Keep in mind, there is a limit on attendees and there can be no spectators at the races.
The Berkshire Running Center will continue to host virtual races until road races are approved. Plenty of these races raise money for local originations and more information can also be found on BerkshireRunningCenter.com.
“It is great to see the different people show up today, a mom and daughter, husband and wife, top runners and those doing this for fun,” Lemme said. “For a lot of us, this is our social life.”
———
Results
Men — 1. Joel Pekosz 10:37.70; 2. Nick Curelop 10:56.94; 3. Dave Panitz 12:08.89; 4. James McMahon 14:45.39; 5. Quinton Smith 16:13.97; 6. Josh Miller 17:23.60; 7. Derek Powell 18:31.53; 8. Jeffrey Standring 25:05.39.
Women — 1. Megan Anello 14:21.16; 2. April Pitroff Varellas 15:14.23; 3. Morgan Windram 15:33.54; 4. Melissa Canata 19:54.17; 5. Erin Sullivan 21:11.58, 6. Jamie Duquette 21:33.37; 7. Alycia Duquette 21:49.79; 8. Alba Passerinni 21:59.96; 9. Victoria Standring 25:04.83.