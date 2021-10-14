CHESHIRE — A winless season is no more for the Hurricanes.
Lilly Boudreau and Kim Mach scored as Hoosac Valley picked up a tight 2-1 win against Mahar.
“Great game for the girls,” coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Our first win and boy did it feel good. It was nice to see the girls so happy, they showed a fire that they really wanted this game, and the hard work they have been doing really paid off.”
Samantha Loholdt created Boudreau’s shot with a corner kick and Averie McGrath earned an assist on Mach’s high-arching game-winner. Keeper Emma Meczywor saved four shots in Hoosac’s net.
———
Mahar 0 1 — 1
Hoosac Valley 1 1 — 2
First Half — HV: Boudreau (Loholdt), 32:00.
Second Half — M: Beloli (unassisted), 68:00; HV: Mach (McGrath).
Saves — M: Drew 13; HV: Meczywor 4.
Agawam 2, Wahconah 1
DALTON — Emily Ottomaniello broke a 1-1 tie in the 78th minute as the visitors escaped the Warriors with a win.
Agawam got on the board early in the second half and Wahconah’s Daniella Barry knotted things up with less than eight minutes left in action. Olivia Gamberoni was credited with an assist on the play.
Wahconah will play at Hampshire on Monday.
———
Agawam 0 2 — 2
Wahconah 0 1 — 1
Second Half — A: Davenport (unassisted), 41:18; W: Barry (Gamberoni), 72:11; A: Ottomaniello (unassisted), 78:02.
Boys Soccer
Westfield Tech 4, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — John Vela scored two goals in a Westfield Tech win on Thursday.
Zach Howland had six saves and Parker Rivard added another three stops in goal for Drury.
The Blue Devils travel to Berkshire Community College to play Taconic later today.
Chicopee 2, Mount Greylock 1
CHICOPEE — Liam O'Keefe's goal in the first half wasn't enough to take down Chicopee at Szot Mark.
The Pacers scored two late goals to pull off the home victory.
Mount Greylock will host Agawam on Tuesday.