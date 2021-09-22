MONSON — The Monson girls scored five times in the first half against the Millionaires on Tuesday.
Emmy Finnegan had a hat trick for the home team while Hannah Murphy added two more.
“A tail of two half for the lady Millionaires; following a long bus ride we got off to a slow start and Monson was playing at full speed from the first whistle,” Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. “Second half we were able to calm down a bit and play our game. Unfortunately, we did not get a goal out of it, but we possessed the ball and had long stretches of dictating the play.”
Lenox finished with 17 shots compared to 20 for Monson. Lenox is at home on Thursday for a match against Southwick.
Boys soccer
McCann Tech 4, Commerce 0
SPRINGFIELD — Michael Harris earned his third clean sheet of the season as the Hornets hit the road and blanked Commerce.
Harris finished with seven saves and the offense provided him with more than enough support.
Ivan Liang netted two goals and set up Sean Rouseau’s goal in the 21st minute. Not only did Rouseau earn an assist on Liang’s first goal, but punched a penalty kick into the net nine minutes into the second half.
“Can’t say enough about our defense besides another strong performance,” McCann coach Stephen McAllister wrote in an email.
McCann (3-0-3) is back home on Saturday for a match against Taconic.