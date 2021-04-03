CHESHIRE — The Mount Greylock girls continued their offensive onslaught to begin the Fall II season, storming to an 8-0 win at Hoosac Valley on Friday.
The Mounties are 3-0 and have out-scored opponents 20-1.
The senior tandem of Jackie Wells and Elizabeth Dupras split four goals evenly, while classmate Clara McWeeny picked up a goal and two assists. Alexa Politis added a goal and assist, while even regular goalkeeper Delaney Babcock got in on the scoring with a tally. Livia Morales scored the final goal for Greylock.
Brianna Dowling made two saves for to complete the shutout.
Hoosac Valley got six saves from Emma Meczywor and two by Emily Godfrey, but fell to 0-3.
"We are growing and learning a lot," wrote coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "Playing Greylock twice and Wahconah once is a great way to start our season. We are taking our lumps, but it will only make us better in the end.
"I was happy that we are working on doing the right things and as we continue to focus on the the basics we will be moving forward in the right direction."
Mount Greylock boys 3, Taconic 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Greylock boys program wouldn't be outdone by their in-school counterparts, and also picked up a shutout victory.
Julius Munemo scored twice, in the 15th and 24th minute to build a 2-0 halftime lead for the Mounties. Cedric Lemaire finished Taconic off with a second-half strike on an assist from John Skavlem. Lemaire also assisted on Munemo's first goal. Greylock improves to 2-0-1 with the win. Taconic was playing its first game.
Oscar Low needed to make just one save to secure the shutout, while Taconic's keeper turned away 13 tries.