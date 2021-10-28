PALMER — The Mount Greylock boys had a tougher time pulling the No. 5 over No. 1 upset than they did against the 4 seed, but the Mounties pulled it out nonetheless.
Mount Greylock eliminated top-seeded Pathfinder on penalty kicks 4-3, after playing to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime.
The Mounties join their girls team in the Western Massachusetts Class C championship round. They will play back-to-back on Sunday at Agawam High School. The boys will kick off at 2:15 p.m. against No. 2 Springfield International. ICS beat Lenox 2-1 on Wednesday in the other semifinal.
Diego Galvez broke the ice for Greylock in the second minute, but that was the last time the visitors saw a ball go into the opposing net until PKs. Pathfinder evened things up 1-1 in the 19th minute off a regular penalty kick by Dylan Peabody.
In overtime penalty kicks, Mount Greylock's Henrik Bingmann scored first, but Pathfinder evened him up right away. Caleb Low had his try stopped by host goalie Colin Holt, and Pathfinder converted to take control 2-1 after two rounds.
Senior Luca Hirsch scored the gotta-have-it goal, and eyes turned to Greylock keeper Dan Warren. Mounties coach Blair Dils called Warren "the man of the match" for a reason, as he saved the next shot to even things up 2-2 through three rounds.
"He stopped a direct kick labelled for the top corner with a spectacular one-handed save with 5 minutes to go in regulation and then one PK to backstop the Mounties," wrote Dils in an email.
With momentum back, Greylock converted on a PK by another senior Christian Sullivan. Pathfinder missed its next try, and George Munemo was able to end it by scoring first in the fifth round.
Warren finished with six saves, while Holt had eight.
Hoosac Valley 5, Mohawk 0
BUCKLAND — Hoosac Valley won the penultimate game of its regular season as the Hurricanes continue tuning up for the MIAA state tournament.
Hoosac got two goals a piece from Francesco Zanolo and Tyler Norcross, while Zanolo added an assist in the win. Matt Tassone had two helpers. Nick Walsh scored a goal and Isaac Herrmann had an assist as well.
Hoosac hosts Athol today to wrap the regular season.
Girls Soccer
McCann Tech 3, Smith Vocational 3
NORTHAMPTON — McCann Tech battled back to a draw against Smith Vocational on Thursday.
The Hornets are awaiting their MIAA state tournament seeding next week, but got two goals from Izzy LaCasse and two assists from Molly Boyer in a tie with the Vikings.
McCann trailed 3-1 at halftime, before rallying to tie. Keira Lennon made nine saves in the game, shutting out the hosts in the second half. Emma Dupuis scored the third goal for McCann, which is now 11-2-2 overall.
The Hornets were ranked 24th in Division V as of Monday's MIAA power rankings.
Wahconah 1, Pope Francis 1
DALTON — The Warriors picked up a late-season draw against Pope Francis on Thursday.
Olivia Gamberoni scored on an Elena Iovieno assist with 15 minutes, 4 seconds left in the match. Pope Francis managed an equalizer before time expired, scoring in the 74th minute of play.
The Warriors were slotted 12th in Division IV in the MIAA power rankings that were released Monday.