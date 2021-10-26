PITTSFIELD — Goals were hard to come by for Pittsfield and Chicopee Comp on Tuesday afternoon, as the Generals and Colts played to 1-1 tie.
Randi Duquette gave the Generals a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute off a Tess Tierney assist. The lead, however, lasted only eight minutes as Alexis Boulanger found the back of the net on an unassisted goal.
Jasmine Small saved three shots in Pittsfield’s net.
The Generals end the regular season on Thursday against Mahar.
Pittsfield boys 0, South Hadley 0
PITTSFIELD — Defense was the name of the game for the Generals.
Neither team could find the back of the net as Pittsfield settled for the stalemate against South Hadley.
“Angel Sandoval and Ethan Breitmaier had strong games for the Generals helping keep a second consecutive clean sheet,” Pittsfield coach Neill Brandon wrote in an email.
The Generals close the regular season in Minnechaug on Thursday.