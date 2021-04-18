SHEFFIELD — It was a monster win for Mount Everett on Senior Night, as the Eagles took down visiting Mount Greylock 1-0.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu broked free in the closing seconds of the first half for an unassisted tally, and that was the beginning and end of the game's scoring.
"I was really proud of my girls for stepping up on Senior night and playing a really sound game," wrote coach Josh King in an email. "Mount Greylock is an extremely skilled team and played majority of the game in our end but right before half there was a loose ball that found Hudah in the middle of the box and she buried it home with her left foot."
King noted that after blowing a halftime lead in a 3-1 loss to Drury last week, his girls were ready to defend this time around.
Emma Goewey made 13 saves to earn the shutout. Delaney Babcock and Briana Dowling split time in net for the Mounties and made four saves.
Hoosac Valley 1, Drury 1
PITTSFIELD — Elli Miles scored the equalizer late in the second half and Drury left BCC with a draw.
“I was proud of how the girls never gave up and created opportunities time and time again until we got the breakthrough late in the game," said Drury coach Maria Bartini in via email.
After the teams played to a scoreless draw through one half, Hoosac Valley (2-4-1) broke through early in the second off a set piece. Tia Kareh's corner kick led veteran Sydni Jamros into the box, where the attacker was able to beat goalie Mackenzie Dobbert for the 1-0 lead. It was Jamros' third tally of the season.
"Great game, both teams played right to the end," wrote Hoosac coach Kathy Budaj in an email. "We did a nice job of maintaining possession but we were getting tired and losing our focus. With less than 10 minutes Elli fires a very nice shot over Emma’s head to tie the game."
Miles' goal, her seventh of Fall II, came with 7:05 left off a possession that started with eighth grader Ariana Rivard in the midfield. Kayla McGrath notched the assist with a touch pass to Miles
Emma Meczywor made seven saves in net for the Hurricanes, while Dobbert turned away six shots for Drury.
Boys Soccer
Mount Greylock 3, Mount Everett 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock built a 3-0 lead by halftime and never looked back in a Saturday win over Mount Everett.
Two of those goals came off the foot of Cedric Lemaire, and they came in rapid succession just four minutes apart. The first strike came in the 12th minute off an assist by Christian Sullivan.
After Lemaire scored an unassisted second, Julius Munemo put the Eagles away off a Diego Galvez feed.
Greylock (5-2-1) got a second shutout of the season from sophomore goalkeeper Eli Levy, who made four saves.
Mount Everett drops to 2-3-0.
Lenox 2, Taconic 0
PITTSFIELD — Senior Mateo Phillips notched a goal and an assist on the turf at BCC and the Millionaires shutout Taconic on Sunday afternoon.
Phillips and classmate Andre Collins broke free up the gut of the THS defense in the first half, with Collins putting the finishing touches on the possession one-on-one with the keeper.
Later, Phillips tallied his own strike on a penalty kick to take the 2-0 lead and ultimately send Lenox to a road win.