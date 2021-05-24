PITTSFIELD — The Generals lived dangerously at home on Monday, coming from behind in the sixth inning to tie the game and then winning it in extras.
Pittsfield beat Mount Greylock 10-9 in eight innings.
But before that, the Generals trailed by three in the bottom of the sixth. With Mia Alfonso at the plate, the Mounties wanted to put her on base to load them up and deal with the hitter on deck. Instead, Alfonso leaned into the first pitch she saw and knocked it out of the park for a three-run, game-tying homer.
Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Mia Arpante led off with a walk and moved to second when Lexi Mercier was hit by a pitch. That brought Alfonso back to the plate with no outs and she deposited the walk-off single to score Arpante. Alfonso was 5 for 5 at the plate and doubled in a run in the fifth, finishing with five RBI.
PHS was driven by a 3-for-4 day from Sophie Santos, who tripled and scored twice. Meanwhile, Juliana Johansen earned her first varsity victory in the circle with the aide of some outstanding defense by Abby Lummus at second base.
Greylock leadoff hitter Jordyn Codding was a homer short of the cycle, in reverse order tripling, doubling and singling. She scored four times. Teammate Emma Newberry was missing the triple, as she doubled, singled and hit a two-run home run in the fourth. Brodi Rosier doubled and Malia Koffi had two singles.
Pittsfield had 15 hits in the game, and came from behind 5-0, 7-1 and trailed 9-3 entering the bottom of the sixth. Mia Potash and Molly Sherman both had doubles.
Greylock 410 202 00 — 9 12 5
Pittsfield 001 116 01 — 10 15 4