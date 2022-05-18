SHEFFIELD — Emma Goewey launched a pair of home runs in the third inning as the 10-run frame left little doubt in a big 15-8 home win on Wednesday.
Goewey's first home run, a two-run shot, gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead. Mount Everett batted around as Goewey re-entered the batter's box with three ducks on the pound, launching a grand slam to deep center field.
Goewey closed with six RBI and Tori Gilmore was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Atop Mount Everett's lineup, Hudah Ngoy Nkulu and Julia Devoti each scored three times.
Hailey Ano sent a two-run shot over the fence for Lenox while No. 2 hitter Grace Julieano was 2 for 4 with four RBI.
Mount Everett improved to 6-11 on the year and will host St. Mary later today. Lenox (3-12), also playing later today, will host Putnam and both games are slated for 4:30 p.m.
Lenox 103 400 0 — 8 8 7
Mount Everett 02(10) 030 x — 15 9 2
Alger and MacDonald. Broderick (4 1/3), Devoti (2 2/3) and Goewey. W — Broderick. L — Alger. 2B — ME 3 (Gilmore 2, Devoti). HR — L 1 (Ano); ME 2 (Goewey 2).
Hoosac Valley 16, Central 2
SPRINGFIELD — Rylynn Witek tossed a two-hitter, struck out 12 and helped her cause with a home run to lead off the game as visiting Hoosac Valley routed Springfield Central.
Witek only walked one, in going the distance, Witek kickstarted the Hoosac offense when she led off the game with a solo home run.
Ella Bissaillon was 3 for 3 for the Hurricanes, who broke the game open withh eight runs in the second inning. Gracelyn Wright and Izzy Tart each had two hits.
While the Golden Knights managed only two hits, one of them was a solo home run by Bryanna Jones in the third inning.
The Hurricanes host Ware Thursday at Russell Field. First pitch is 4 p.m.
Hoosac Valley 183 40 — 16
Springfield Central 011 00 — 2
Rylynn Witek and Danielle Glasier. Kailene Davis and Samantha Odom. W — Witek. L — Davis. 2B — HV: Ella Bissaillon, Glasier. HR — HV: Witek. C: Bryanna Jones.
Drury 10, Ware 8
WARE — The Blue Devils scored seven runs through two innings but a late push was needed to put away Ware on Wednesday.
Michelle Wood and Ky Hyde reached base and later scored in the top of the seventh. Drury ended up needing the insurance runs as Ware tried to complete a comeback, but only scored two runs in the home half of the frame.
Marley Brothers knocked a double and brought home a game-high two RBI for Drury. Ariana Rivard, batting second, was 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Elle Harnick tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out four batters in the win.
The Blue Devils close the regular season with a record of 9-9.