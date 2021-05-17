DALTON — Avery Vale-Cruz connected on two home runs and recorded 11 strikeouts for Wahconah softball on Monday afternoon.
The sophomore fanned the last five batters she faced as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on the year with a 10-0 win over Mount Greylock.
Vale-Cruz matched Julia Trager with a team-high of two runs batted in.
Morgan Marauszwski, Kaylee O'Bryan, Hannah Freidman and Kaitlyn Olds all doubled in the outing. Both O'Bryan and Freidman added runs batted in to their state line.
Jordyn Codding doubled and Brodi Rosier tripled for the Mounties.
Mount Greylock is at Hoosac Valley and Wahconah will travel to Great Barrington to play Monument Mountain on Tuesday.
———
Mount Greylock 000 00 — 0 2 2
Wahconah 312 0 5 — 10 13 0
Kamryn Sweet and Brodi Rosier. Avery Vale-Cruz and Olivia Wehner. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Sweet. 2B — MG 1 (Codding); W 4 (Marauszwski, O'Bryan, Freidman, Olds). 3B — MG 1 (Rosier). HR — W 2 (Vale-Cruz 2).
Lenox 11, Lee 10
LENOX — The Millionaires ended on the right side of a slugfest on Monday afternoon.
Lee scored five runs in the first inning, but Lenox answered with six runs in the second and another four in the fourth inning.
Maddy Barenski was 3 for 4 and brought home three runs to lead the charge for the Millionaires. Aliza Munch had two singles as well.
Kamryn Renata swung the big stick for the Wildcats, finishing with four hits including a double and a home run. Lee scored twice in the sixth inning to draw within one run, but couldn't push across an equalizer in the seventh.
Both teams return to the diamond on Tuesday. Lenox is hosting Drury and Lee will travel to Pittsfield.