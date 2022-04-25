PITTSFIELD — There were 28 hits, nine for extra bases including a pair of home runs hit on Monday afternoon at Taconic.
It was an offensive explosion that saw six crooked-number half-innings. When the dust settled, the Mounties were on the better side of it with a 16-12 win.
Kami Sweet got the win for Greylock, going seven innings and only allowing five earned runs (12 total). She struck out three and walked five, and needed 148 pitches to finish off Taconic, which plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh on a three-run homer by catcher Leena Schettini.
With two on and the tying run in the on-deck circle, Sweet got a grounder back to the circle to end the game.
Greylock got a double and a triple from Malia Koffi, who scored three runs and drove in two more, but it was the insurance bomb hit by Brodi Rosier in the top of the sixth that game the visitors some breathing room. Rosier was 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored. She hit a two-run homer.
Emma Newberry was 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored for Greylock. Mia Filiault had two hits as well, and Abby Whiteley doubled and drove in two.
For Taconic, Schettini had three hits and seven RBI, she doubled as well as homered. Rylee Paronto had two hits, two runs and two RBI out of the leadoff spot. Chloe Wendling and Laney Burke had two hits each.
———
Greylock 191 022 1 — 16 15 4
Taconic 040 410 3 — 12 13 3
Sweet and Rosier. Paronto 2, Goddard 5 and Schettini. W — Sweet. L — Paronto. 2B — MG 3 (Koffi, Machaffie, Whitley); T 3 (Bongini, Schettini, Paronto). 3B — MG (Koffi). HR — MG (Rosier); T (Schettini).
Lee 12, Lenox 4
LENOX — The Wildcats brought the run support to get Taryn Bannon a win in the circle, and then Bri Lynch slammed the door shut on host Lenox Monday night.
Bannon went four innings, striking out five and allowing four runs for Lee, before giving way to Lynch who retired nine of the 11 batters she faced, striking out six.
Offensively, Lee got doubles from Kamryn Renata and Lynch as part of a three-run fifth inning that sealed the win. The Wildcats set a tone in the top of the first, where the first four batters all reached and three scored.
That was needed, as Lenox responded right away with a leadoff single from Aliza Munch and two runs in the bottom of the first. It was a 7-4 deficit faced by Lenox through four innings, but the Millionaires could get nothing going against Lynch in relief.
Audrey Terzigni had three hits and three RBI for Lee. Renata had three hits and scored three times. Lynch scored four runs.
———
Lee 320 231 1 — 12 10 2
Lenox 201 100 0 — 4 6 2
Bannon 4, Lynch 3 and Brancata. Alger and Arnhold. W — Bannon. L — Alger. 2B — LEE 2 (Renata, Lynch).
McCann Tech 7, Ware 3
NORTH ADAMS — Hannah Tatro tossed a complete game two-hitter on Monday, driving the Hornets by visiting Ware.
Tatro struck out nine, walked none and allowed just one earned run. She retired 18 consecutive batters through the middle innings.
“Girls played a good game. Hannah Tatro pitched outstanding. Bats are coming around and the girls are working hard,” wrote coach Robin Finnegan in an email.
Lauren Mroz and Nora Moser had two hits each and both scored a run, as McCann rallied for four runs in the first inning and then tacked on four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.