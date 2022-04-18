CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes had only five hits but they made them count in a 10-6 home win over the Eagles.
Eighth graders Gracelyn Wright and Hannah Lord each had two hits and two runs scored in the win.
Rylynn Witek was on target in the circle with 11 strikeouts for Hoosac Valley (1-3).
Emma Goewey swung a big bat for the Eagles (0-6), going 3 for 3 with three RBI and a double.
Hoosac Valley will play at Drury and the Eagles will host McCann Tech on Thursday.
———
Mount Everett 201 012 0 — 6 12 3
Hoosac Valley 032 041 x — 10 5 2
Broderick and Goewey. Witek and Glasier. W — Witek. L — Broderick. 2B — ME: 3 (Ngoy Nkulu, Goewey, Gilmore); HV 2 (Lord, Wright).
Drury 18, McCann Tech 2
NORTH ADAMS — Brooke Bishop and Olivia Perry combined for eight of Drury's 16 hits in a win over the Blue Devils' North Adams rivals.
Perry, who was 3 for 4 with four runs batted in, got the Blue Devils rolling with a three-run home run off of McCann starter Nora Moser in the first inning. Bishop was 5 for 5, scoring five runs and hitting a pair of doubles.
Drury's Daniell Harnick was dealing in the circle. She gave up two unearned runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out 13.
Emma Raschdorf had two of McCann's five hits.
Drury will be at Ware on Wednesday, while McCann travels to Sheffield for a game against Mount Everett on Thursday.