CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley senior Madi Puppolo was nearly perfect against the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon, as the Hurricanes picked up a 15-0 win at home.
One Lee baserunner reached on a walk and another reached on an error, but that was all Lee could muster against Puppolo, who struck out 10 batters in the five-inning no-hitter.
Rylynn Witek was 3 for 3 and scored three runs at the top of the Hoosac Valley offense. Fellow captain Rylie Bishop and third baseman Emily Raschdorf were also 3 for 3.
Bishop, Raschdorf, Izabela Tart and Gracelyn Wright each registered doubles in Hoosac's big win.
It is a quick turnaround for Hoosac Valley, who ends the season on Thursday at Wahconah. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Lee will host Lenox on Saturday.