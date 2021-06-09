DSC_7350.JPG

Hoosac Valley's Madi Puppolo, pictured here, tossed a complete game against Lee on Wednesday afternoon. 

CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley senior Madi Puppolo was nearly perfect against the Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon, as the Hurricanes picked up a 15-0 win at home.

One Lee baserunner reached on a walk and another reached on an error, but that was all Lee could muster against Puppolo, who struck out 10 batters in the five-inning no-hitter. 

Rylynn Witek was 3 for 3 and scored three runs at the top of the Hoosac Valley offense. Fellow captain Rylie Bishop and third baseman Emily Raschdorf were also 3 for 3. 

Bishop, Raschdorf, Izabela Tart and Gracelyn Wright each registered doubles in Hoosac's big win.

It is a quick turnaround for Hoosac Valley, who ends the season on Thursday at Wahconah. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Lee will host Lenox on Saturday. 

Lee 000 00 — 0 0 0
Hoosac Valley 066 3x — 15 17 1
Clark and Heath. Puppolo and Bishop. W — Puppolo. L — Clark. 2B — HV 4 (Bishop, Raschdorf, Tart, Wright). 