SHEFFIELD — The one hit Rylynn Witek gave up on Tuesday was a sixth-inning solo home run to Mount Everett's Emma Goewey.
Otherwise, the Hoosac Valley ace was pretty much untouched in a 6-2 road win. She struck out eight and walked three over seven innings, surrendering just the one earned run.
The Hurricanes set themselves up for victory with a four-run fourth inning. Gracelyn Wright led off with a fly ball that resulted in two errors and a trip around the bases. After Eagles pitcher Julia Devoti picked up a pair of outs around a walk, Danielle Glasier reached on another error that scored a run. Trinity Brackett doubled in a third run on a drive to left field, and then Cameron Lovato singled her home for the 4-0 lead.
"It was a great pitcher's duel today from both pitchers. Unfortunately, the 5 errors we had proved costly," wrote Everett coach Josh King in an email. "Witek threw extremely well, and we were not able to generate much offense at the plate."
Emma Lemire singled in a run in the sixth. Devoti scored on a Mariah Broderick ground out for Mount Everett's first run. She also struck out seven batters over seven innings, and only two of the runs allowed were earned.
———
Hoosac 000 420 0 — 6 7 2
Everett 000 101 0 — 2 1 5
Witek and Glasier. Devoti and Goewey. W — Witek. L — Devoti. 2B — HV: Bracket. HR — ME: E. Goewey.
Lee 9, Saint Mary's 5
LEE — Kylie Joyce and Bri Lynch did the heavy lifting as the Wildcats racked up double-digit hits in a home win on Tuesday.
Joyce and Lynch combined for seven of the team's 10 hits. Joyce was 4 for 4 with a pair of triples, while Lynch doubled twice on a 3 for 3 day. Both drove in three runs, with Lynch also scoring three times.
Lynch also took to the circle in relief to start the second inning after Saint Mary's grabbed a 2-1 lead after the first frame. She hung four consecutive zeroes before the Saints plated three in the sixth. By then, though Lee was in front 8-2.
Lynch struck out 11 over six innings, walking none. She struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to seal the win.
Lee scored five in the fifth. Kamryn Renata and Autumn Schwab walked, before Joyce singled and Lynch doubled in two runs. Karalynn Hopkins and Taryn Bannon drove in a run each with ground outs.