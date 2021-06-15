NORTH ADAMS — McCann Tech got an equalizer run in the second inning against Hopkins, but the Golden Hawks proved too much in the end of a 7-1 home loss.
The visitors led 1-0 early, but after the Hornets defense delivered a 1-2-3 top-of-the-second, there was life in North Adams.
Sarah Fortini led off the home half with a single and came around to scored two batters later on an Emma Desormeaux single. Desormeaux was stranded at first, though, and the Hornets didn't get another base runner in the game.
The score remained tied through two quick outs to start the top of the fourth, before Hopkins broke off a two-out rally for a pair of runs. The Golden Hawks added two more in the fifth and two more in the seventh for the six-run win.