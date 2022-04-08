LEE — A relatively clean game in the field was the key to the Wildcats’ 12-6 home win on Friday afternoon.
The visiting Vikings committed seven errors and couldn’t hold onto an early lead through the late innings.
Lee (2-0) scored 10 of its 12 runs from the fourth inning on, despite just six hits — all singles — in the game. Kylie Joyce had a base hit, drove in two runs and scored twice. Karalynn Hopkins drove in a pair as well, while Autumn Schwab walked three times and scored twice.
Taryn Bannon went seven innings in the circle, striking out five against two walks and eight hits. Only three of Smith’s runs were earned.
———
Smith 300 110 1 — 6 8 7
Lee 020 523 x — 12 6 2
Ludlow 15, Mount Everett 3
LUDLOW — Mount Everett couldn’t solve the Ludlow batting order on the road Friday afternoon.
The Lions tagged their visitors for 18 hits and ended the game with two outs in a five-run fifth inning. Mariah Broderick got the start for Mount Everett and struck out one, but walked three and gave up 14 earned runs.
The Eagles (0-2) went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning when leadoff hitter Hudah Ngoy Nkulu got on base and came around to score. Ngoy Nkulu was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. She also stole two bases. Catcher Emma Goewey was 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Tonilynn Smith had a hit, a run and a RBI.