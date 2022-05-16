DALTON — In back-to-back days against teams from the city of Pittsfield, Wahconah ace Avery Vale Cruz struck out 34 batters over 14 scoreless innings.
The Warriors beat Taconic 9-0 on Saturday, one night after knocking off Pittsfield High 7-0. In doing so, they secured a share of the Franklin West title, with a matchup slated for later this week against Mount Greylock.
Vale Cruz struck out 18 in the game, scattering three hits and walking one. The Warriors held a 3-0 lead for most of the contest until a six-run burst in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Emma Belcher led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored. She added two more runs and an RBI single in that sixth.
Vale Cruz and Ella Quinto both tripled for the Warriors, with Vale Cruz plating a run in the third. Quinto had an RBI single and Julia Wehner an RBI double in the sixth.
———
Taconic 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Wahconah 102 006 x — 9 8 0
Vale Cruz 5 and Wehner. Goddard 5 and Schettini. W — Cruz. L — Goddard. 2B — W: Wehner. 3B — W: Vale Cruz, Quinto.
Hampshire Regional 15, Pittsfield 3
WESTHAMPTON — It took Jocelyn Mettey just 12 pitches and three batters to put away Pittsfield in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first, Hampshire Regional’s offense was just as impressive, scoring seven runs including a triple by Malanson.
Pittsfield’s Natalie Arnhold hit a two-run home run in the second inning to cut the deficit down to five but Hampshire refused to let the Generals back into the game.
Mettey pitched all five innings of the run-rule shortened game, earning the win and allowing just four hits and three runs while tallying eight strikeouts.
———
Pittsfield 020 10 — 3 4 6
Hampshire 704 04 — 15 10 1
Jocleyn Mettey 5. Jordynn Bazinet 4 1/3, Amanda Pou 1/3. W — Mettey. L — Pou. 2B — P: Maddy Creamer. 3B — H: Malanson. HR — P: Natalie Arnhold; H: C. Thayer, Wodecki.
Mount Greylock 17, Frontier Regional 5
WILLIAMSTOWN — A close first inning gave way to a dominant, game-sealing, second inning for Mount Greylock. The Mounties went to the plate 11 times and scored nine runs before Frontier Regional forced one out.
Kami Sweet earned the win for Mount Greylock allowing just six hits while striking out 12 batters.
Emma Newberry, AJ Pelkey and Brodi Rosier had three RBIs each while Malia Koffi had three doubles for Mount Greylock.
———
Frontier 200 03 — 5 6 0
Greylock 3(11)1 02 — 17 18 0
Kami Sweet 5 and AJ Pelkey. Olivia Machon 4 2/3 and Delaney Fifield. W — Sweet. L — Machon. 2B — MG: Malia Koffi 3; FR: Sykler Steele 1.
Lee 3, Monument Mountain 2
LEE — The Wildcats scored three times in the fifth inning to take a lead and then held on through Monument's rally in the sixth to win a nail-biter over the weekend.
Trailing 1-0, Lee got a leadoff walk from Lily Brancato in the bottom of the fifth. Makayla Schuerer followed with a single and then Kamryn Renata doubled home the tying run. Autumn Schwab followed with the go-ahead RBI on a single to center, and then Kylie Joyce hit a sacrifice fly to score Renata with an insurance run.
That extra tally proved necessary in the top of the next frame, when Mia Wade singled with one down and Takaiya Brown drove an RBI triple to right field. With the tying run on third in Brown, Lee reliever Bri Lynch struck out back-to-back batters to end the threat. She struck out the side in the seventh as well to seal the win.
Lynch threw three innings, striking out eight and surrendering one run on two hits. Taryn Bannon got the start and pitched four innings allowing no earned runs on three hits and a strike out.
Meg Dupont pitched six innings for Monument, striking out four. She scattered five hits and gave up two walks and three runs. Wade had two hits for the Spartans. She doubled to lead off the second and scored on an Alex Tenney single.