GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans and Eagles slugged it out on Saturday, with Monument Mountain softball carding a 17-12 victory.
Mount Everett entered the seventh inning trailing by nine runs and plated four before pitcher Meg Dupont and her defense managed to force the door closed on an interference call with two runners on base and two out.
"It was a big day for both teams at the plate and defenses were definitely challenged," wrote Monument coach Jamie Downer. "Overall, it was a good match up and a fun, competitive game."
Downer credited her captain catcher Grace Fosser with a huge day throwing out runners from behind the plate and making some tags at home. Alex Tenney shined defensively in center field and alson had a three-hit day.
Monument racked up 15 hits, including a pair of triples from Elee Hull and Mia Wade, both coming as part of a seven-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach turning a 10-8 lead into a 17-8 gap. Fosser, Bella Viola, Hull, Wade, and Shelby Birnkak all had two hits.
For the Eagles. Mariah Broderick and Aliyah Creamer had three hits a piece. Broderick doubled twice.
Mt. Everett: Short Stop, Devoti, had multiple solid hits as did Pitcher, Broderick, who had 2 doubles and a base hit on the night. Tori Gilmore scored three runs out of the leadoff spot.
———
Mount Everett 102 014 4 — 12 15 4
Monument 113 057 x — 17 15 8
Broderick and Carpenter. Dupont and Fosser. W — Dupont. L — Broderick. 2B — ME 4 (Broderick 2, Loring, Goewey); MM (Fosser). 3B — MM 2 (Hull, Wade).
Monument Mountain 11, St. Mary’s 2
WESTFIELD — The Spartans struck for two big innings in a road win on Friday.
Monument plated four runs in the second and another five in the fourth, while playing strong defense to top St. Mary’s.
“Our outfield played a phenomenal game today and did a great job minimizing damage on solid hits,” wrote coach Jamie Downer in an email. “Some big catches from those three prevented a lot of runs being scored today. Grace Fosser was solid behind the plate, and has consistently been a huge part of limiting runners from taking extra bases.”
Downer praised the defense of Takaiya Brown, Bella Viola, Jade Abderhalden and Shelby Birkhak. Meg Dupont got the start and the win.
Elee Hull had two hits including a double. Abderhalden scored two runs. Mia Wade, Brown and Bikhak had two singles a piece.
———
Monument 040 511 0 — 11 10 1
St. Mary’s 200 000 0 — 2 9 2
Dupont and Fosser. Hotkoski, Burke and Burke, Hotkoski. W — Dupont. L — Hotkoski. 2B — MM (Hull).
Lenox 28, Smith Vocational 9
NORTHAMPTON — Aliza Munch opened Friday's game at Smith Vocational with a double and the Millionaires were off to the races.
Lenox poured on 20 runs in the first two innings, before playing out the five-inning string. The Vikings issued 15 walks over those two frames, while Hailey Arnold raked a first-inning triple.
In the later innings, it was Hailey Ano swinging the big stick with a double and two triples.
Munch had four hits on the day. Arnhold and Amber Arseneau had two each.
Anna Nealon scored five runs, while Arnold and Amaya Alger crossed four times a piece.
Alger was in the circle for Lenox. She struck out three and scattered a pair of hits.
———
Lenox 8(12)5 30 — 28 14 4
Smith 430 02 — 9 2 1
Hopkins Academy 11, McCann Tech 6
HADLEY — The Hornets hung with Hopkins for much of this one, until a seven-run fifth inning by the Golden Eagles put the pesky McCann crew away.
McCann took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, and then one-run leads in the top of the fourth and fifth frames. Karlie Gregoire-Thomas and Emma Moser went back-to-back with singles to start the second, and Nora Moser followed up with a third knock. Kyrsten Gazaille-Adams singled and scored in the fourth. Jaelyn Deeley singled and scored in the fifth.
"I am so proud of these girls. Best game we played yet," wrote coach Robyn Finnegan. "We are beginning to hit the ball better so we are going in the right direction. With the exception of one inning where Hopkins had some great hits, the girls played awesome."
Gregoire-Thomas was 3 for 4 with a double. Emily Raschdorf had a pair of singles.
In the circle, Hannah Tatro struck out three and didn't issue a walk in six innings.