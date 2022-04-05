HUNTINGTON — The Spartans were kept off the board until the fifth inning and still almost came all the way back to beat Gateway.
The hosts ultimately held off Monument Mountain 7-6.
The Gators led 6-0 through four innings, before Monument (1-1) tagged them for a pair in the top of the fifth.
"Gateway played great small ball. Lots of bunts to get on base," wrote MM coach Jamie Downer in an email. "For Monument, Alex Tenney had a huge diving catch in left. Bella Viola with a doubleplay early in the game... Mia Wade played a really solid game at third base, making a few key plays."
In the sixth, Monument got a single and double in consecutive at bats by Wade and Dakota Massey to drive in two runs. Massey then scored on a ground out. Back-to-back singles in the seventh by Elee Hull and Viola scored another, but the tying run was stranded on second.
———
Monument 000 023 1 — 6 8 3
Gateway 103 210 x — 7 6 3
Megan Dupont and Grace Fosser. Hanning and Palva. W — Hanning. L — Dupont. 2B — MM (Dakota Massey).
Springfield Central 6, Mount Everett 5
SPRINGFIELD — The Eagles were sitting pretty on Tuesday afternoon before Central came storming back late.
Mount Everett held a 5-0 advantage through 4 1/2 innings on the road, but then the Golden Eagles soared back into the picture.
"Had a rough inning with some mental miscues, errors that allowed Central to claw back in," wrote coach Josh King in an email. "We had our chances today and will just need to limit some of those mistakes in the field and on the bases. For our first time out though the girls played well and know they are capable of putting a complete game together the next time we step on the diamond."
The visitors escaped the fifth with a one-run lead, but couldn't add any cushion and it was knotted 5-5 into the seventh and Central stole one.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu doubled and drove in a run for Mount Everett, while Tonilyn Smith had another hit and RBI. In the circle, Mariah Broderick struck out 11, but walked eight and scattered five hits. Only three of Cental's six runs were earned.
The Eagles are at Monument Mountain on Thursday.
Ludlow 12, McCann Tech 0
LUDLOW — It was a rough way for the McCann Tech softball team to get started.
The Hornets managed two hits, singles by Zoe Martin Levesque and Hannah Tatro, as host Ludlow scored a 12-0 win Tuesday. The game was stopped after six innings.
The Hornets gave up five runs on one hit in the first inning, and that hit was a two-run home run by winning pitcher Emily Godek. Godek was 2 for 4 with four runs batted in. Madison Sunderland was 3 for 4 for the Lions, with two runs scored and two RBI.
"Tough start to season bit saw some good things," McCann coach Robin Finnegan wrote in an email. "First time facing live pitching and being outside. Faced a decent pitcher. We didn't hit the ball so we have things to work on. It is early and we will be okay."
Emma Moster gave up nine runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks in three innings of work. She struck out six. Tatro threw the final three frames, giving up three runs on three hits and she struck out three.