GREAT BARRINGTON — All seven innings were needed to decide a winner between the Millionaires and the Spartans.
Lenox took a two-run lead with an Aliza Munch home run in the top of the seventh, but Elee Hull knocked a walk-off two-run single to seal the game for Monument, 13-11. In fact, each of Monument’s five baserunners reached in the frame.
“It was a battle between teams for the duration of the game,” Monument coach Jamie Downer wrote in an email. “Lenox hit extremely well and challenged Monument's defense. Monument's aggressive base running helped them throughout the game and a few big hits in the late innings got the win.”
Munch had the home run and a triple from the leadoff spot, while Hailey Ano was a dinger away from the cycle for Lenox (0-5).
Katelyn Fennelly kick-started Monument’s seventh inning with a double and No. 7 hitter Alex Tenney hit a solo home run in the fifth.
The Spartans (2-2) travel to Westfield Tech later today while the Millionaires will travel to St. Mary’s in Westfield next Thursday.
———
Lenox 203 203 1 — 11 10 0
Monument Mountain 231 111 4 — 13 11 0
Alger and Arnold. DuPont and Fosser. W — DuPont. L — Alger. 2B — L 1 (Ano) MM 1 (Fosser); 3B — L 2 (Munch, Ano) MM 1 (A. Raifstanger); HR — L 1 (Munch) MM 1 (Tenney).
Southwick 13, Mount Everett 0
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Southwick struck out 12 batters in a win over Mount Everett.
The Eagles managed three hits but couldn't get any rallies going as the Rams issued no walks and committed just one error.
Mariah Broderick went five innings in the circle, striking out 10, but Southwick walked nine times and had 10 hits.
———
Southwick 400 90 — 13 10 1
Everett 000 00 — 0 3 0
Hough and Fox. Broderick and Goewey. W — Hough. L — Broderick. 2B — S 3 (Westcott, Hough, Michael). 3B — S (Hough).
Lee 30, Putnam 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Wildcats are now 4-0 on the year and saying they left no doubt against the Beavers may be an understatement.
Kylie Joyce had herself a day with five hits in five at-bats, which was good for nine runs batted in, three runs scored and a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning.
Taryn Bannon and Kamryn Renata each had two hits while seven different Wildcats had multiple RBI.
Bannon got the nod in the circle and tossed a five-inning complete game while allowing just one hit and striking out nine.
Lee will host Mount Everett on Friday.