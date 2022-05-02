PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield scored seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie as the Generals beat visiting West Springfield 12-8 Monday. It was the fourth straight win for now 7-4 Pittsfield.
The Generals sent 11 hitters to the plate in the sixth inning. The big hits were a two-run double by Sophia Santos and a two-run single by Amanda Pau.
Pau was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Pittsfield, while Mia Arpante was 3 for 4 and Santos chipped in by going 2 for 4 and driving in four runs.
Jordynn Bazinet scattered eight hits, but of the eight runs scored by the Terriers, seven of them were unearned. That's because the Generals commited six errors. Bazinet walked two and struck out 11.
Pittsfield hosts Mount Anthony on Wednesday.
———
West Springfield 011 030 4 — 8 8 3
Pittsfield 210 027x — 12 14 6
Hailey Peabody and Morgan Peabody. Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso. W — Bazinet. L — Hailey Peabody. 2B — WS: Hailey Peabody, Morgan Peabody, Sophia Frisbee. P: Mia Alfonso, Mia Arpante, Jordynn Bazinet. Amanda Pou, Sophia Santos.
Monument Mountain 18, Lenox 8
LENOX — Takaiya Brown had three hits, including a double in a six-run sixth inning as the Spartans overpowered Lenox on Monday.
Monument had 13 hits, with Grace Fosser contributing a triple and two RBI. Alex Tenney, Kaitlyn Fennelly and Mia Wade all had two hits.
For Lenox, Hailey Ano, Bailey Rogers and MacDonald all had a pair of hits.
"Jada Pizarro played her first full game post injury, and second baseman, Bella Viola, took the mound when our pitcher was struck by a line drive up the middle," wrote Monument coach Jamie Downer. "Shelby Birnhak stepped in for both second base and then short when she was called on. Everyone dug deep and did what they had to do to support the team."