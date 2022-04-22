WILLIAMSTOWN — Brodi Rosier and Emma Newberry went yard and the Mounties held on through the final out as Mount Greylock picked up a signature win at home over Turners Falls on Friday.
Rosier and Newberry blasted solo shots in the first inning, and the Mounties survived a four-run seventh by the visitors in a 7-6 victory.
Greylock led 7-2 after Madi Barber walked and scored for the second time in the game on a Malia Koffi single. Koffi was singled in by Kami Sweet, all in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Turners came to bat in the seventh and went walk, single, double, walk, with all four batters coming around to score. Two more batters reached base before an out was recorded, and Turners had two on with nobody out, trailing by one. Sweet then induced a groundball that Barber and Newberry spun into a 4-6-3 doubleplay. A pop out to AJ Pelkey at first base ended the threat and the game.
Sweet went seven innings, allowing five hits and seven walks while striking out six. She also had four RBI on a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Newberry had two hits and two RBI, while Rosier scored twice and was on base three times.
———
Turners 101 000 4 — 6 5 1
Greylock 220 102 x — 7 7 2
Limatainen and Young. Sweet and Rosier. W — Sweet. L — Limatainen. 2B — TF (Young). HR — TF (Limatainen); MG 2 (Newberry, Rosier).
Pittsfield 5, Easthampton 1
PITTSFIELD — Amanda Pou got the start in the circle and atop the Pittsfield batting order on Friday. She came through from both locations.
Pou threw seven innings, striking out 12 and walking two. She scattered just three hits and the one run Easthampton managed was unearned. At the plate, she singled home a run to help her cause and scored one as well.
Pittsfield had just four hits, but three went for extra bases. Mia Alfonso smacked a home run in the third inning and finished 1 for 1 with three walks and two RBI. Nevaeh Lopez had a triple and Maddy Creamer doubled to bolster Pittsfield's offense.