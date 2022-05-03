WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties improved to 5-4 on the year with a strong performance against the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Kami Sweet went the distance in the circle with 11 strikeouts and just five hits allowed throughout seven innings of work in a 5-0 victory for Greylock. Emma Newberry singled home a run in the top of the first inning and Greylock never looked back.
Newberry had a game-high two RBI and was 2 for 2 on the day with a run scored. Kami Sweet was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Karalynn Hopkins had two of Lee's five hits. The Wildcats (8-4) will host Drury on Thursday and the Mounties will host Taconic later today. First pitch between Greylock and the Thunder is slated for 4:15 p.m.
———
Lee 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Mount Greylock 111 020 x — 5 6 1
Bannon and N/A. Sweet and Pelkey. W — Sweet. L — Bannon. 3B — MG 1 (Sweet).
Wahconah 3, Greenfield 1
DALTON — The Warriors are back on track with a tight win over the Green Wave.
Taylar Hickey had a strong day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI.
She singled and scored on an Ella Quinto single in the second inning. Wahconah pushed its lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning with a big hit from Avery Vale-Cruz.
Vale-Cruz, who was 2 for 3, tripled home Dani Barry and later scored on a single by Hickey. Vale-Cruz started in the circle for Wahconah and struck out 15 batters while allowing just four hits.
"Great win after a tough loss yesterday," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email. "A solid combination of good defense and timely hitting."
The Warriors, now 10-1, will travel to Turners Falls on Thursday, the team that beat them at Pine Grove Park Monday.
———
Greenfield 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
Wahconah 010 020 x — 3 9 2
Pavlin and Richardson. Vale-Cruz and Wehner. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Pavlin. 3B — W 1 (Vale-Cruz). HR — G 1 (Dodge)
Ware 15, Mount Everett 3
WARE — The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the first inning but couldn't keep up in a road loss on Tuesday.
Ware pulled away with seven runs in the fourth inning and another five in the sixth. Julia Devoti and Emma Goewey each knocked hits and earned an RBI in the loss.
Mount Everett (3-8) will host Ludlow on Thursday.
———
Mount Everett 201 000 — 3 6 4
Ware 020 715 — 15 6 1
Broderick and Goewey. McQuaid and Silvevio. W — McQuaid. L — Broderick.
Southwick 6, McCann Tech 4
SOUTHWICK — Emily Glasier and Kyrsten Gazaille-Adams each had a pair of hits for the Hornets on Tuesday.
McCann Tech jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Southwick answered with four runs in the bottom of the first.
"So happy with this team," McCann Tech coach Robbin Finnegan wrote in an email. "Southwick pitched a no-hitter against us in the second game of the season. For us to play the way we did today is definitely a step in the right direction. We put the bat on the ball against a very strong pitcher."
Southwick took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second and never looked back. The Hornets (1-6) will play at Franklin Tech on Thursday.