WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties scored three touchdowns in the first inning of a massive 30-3 home win over Mahar.
Emma Newberry went 5 for 5 with 11 RBI, knocking three home runs, including a grand slam, in a monster performance at the plate.
AJ Pelkey went 4 for 4, scoring four runs and closing with seven RBI. Leadoff hitter Brodi Rosier added a 3 for 4 day and three RBI atop the lineup.
Mia Fillault had little issue silencing the Mahar bats, allowing just two hits and striking out six in four innings of work.
———
Mahar 010 2 — 3 2 3
Mount Greylock (21)63 0 — 30 21 2
Kegans and Comeay. Fillault and Pelkey. W — Fillault. L — Kegans. 2B — MG 1 (Sweet). HR — MG 3 (Newberry 3).
Mount Everett 5, McCann Tech 4
NORTH ADAMS — The Eagles pounced with a three-run first inning and did just enough to put the Hornets away on Thursday night.
Emma Goewey got things going with an RBI single in the top of the first and closed the day 3 for 4 at the plate. Fellow Eagle Makayla Carpenter matched Goewey's three-hit day and scored a game-high two RBI.
Julia Devoti tossed all seven innings in the circle, striking out two batters while allowing six hits.
Emma Moser led McCann Tech with two hits and three RBI, sending home two runs on a double in the bottom of the third inning.
"Although we were on the losing end, this was a great game," McCann Tech coach Robin Finnegan wrote in an email. "Unfortunately, we left too many runners on base. Mount Everett played great defense. Overall, just a great game to honor the seniors from both teams."
The Hornets (4-10) are off until Tuesday's trip to Drury. Mount Everett, now 5-10 on the year, will host St. Mary's on Monday.
———
Mount Everett 301 000 1 — 5 9 5
McCann Tech 003 000 1 — 4 6 2
Devoti and Goewey. N. Moser and Raschdorf. W — Devoti. L — N. Moser. 2B — MT 1 (E. Moser).
Monument Mountain 15, Drury 13
NORTH ADAMS — The Spartans squeaked past the Blue Devils with four runs in the seventh inning.
Grace Fosser was 2 for 5 with three runs scored and joined Kaitlyn Fennelly and Mia Wade as members of Monument Mountain to hit doubles in the win. No. 9 hitter Jade Abderhalden knocked two singles and earned an RBI.
Drury scored two runs in each of the first three innings and the comeback, which featured five runs in the seventh, came up just short.
Brooke Bishop was 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. Marley Brothers launched a home run as part of a 4 for 5 day at the plate.
Both teams are back in action today, Drury (7-8) plays at Hoosac Valley while the Spartans head to Lee to face the Wildcats.
———
Monument Mountain 241 022 4 — 15 11 2
Drury 222 011 5 — 13 15 8
Dupont and Fosser. Perry and Bishop. W — Dupont. L — Perry. 2B — MM 3 (Fosser, Fennelly, Wade); D 4 (Bishop 2, Brothers, Rivard); HR — D 2 (Brothers, Bishop).
Monument Mountain 22, Smith 10
GREAT BARRINGTON — Allowing an eight-run first inning would sour senior night for most teams, but that wasn't the case for the Spartans on Wednesday night.
"To get out of the first inning, Elee Hull turned a double play and Alex Tenney made a great diving catch in left field," Monument Mountain coach Jamie Downer wrote in an email. "From then on, our bats exploded."
Grace Fosser went 3 for 6 and four RBI, ending the game via the run-rule with a single in the fifth. Takaiya Brown kick-started a 16-run third inning with a three-run dinger early in the frame. Jade Abderhalden ended the day with a double and triple.
Mount Anthony 3, Taconic 0
BENNINGTON, VT — The Thunder couldn't get much going on a trip to Vermont on Thursday.
Chey Goddard singled with one out in the top of the third inning, but that was the only hit the Thunder could squeeze out against Mount Anthony.
Goddard tossed six innings in the circle, striking out four batters and surrendering just two hits.
Taconic (4-8) will play at Wahconah on Saturday.