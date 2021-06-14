PITTSFIELD — The Taconic bats beat up on the Mounties.
The Green and Gold led 2-1 after three innings, but scored nine runs over the next three innings, topping Mount Greylock 11-1 on Monday.
Rylee Paronto's impact could be felt on both offense and in the circle. She struck out four batters, tossing a seven-inning complete game. The Greylock bats were held scoreless after one run in the first inning.
At the plate, Paronto doubled, tripled and scored three runs. Madi Donovan, batting cleanup, doubled twice in the outing.
Mount Greylock's Jordyn Codding was 2 for 4 and scored out of the leadoff spot. Abbey Whitley doubled and Malia Koffi tripled.
Kamryn Sweet pitched six innings and struck out four batters for the Mounties.