WEST SPRINGFIELD — Pittsfield's Jordynn Bazinet had a big day in her softball team's season opener.
Bazinet held West Springfield to a run over the final six innings and helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three runs batted in as the Generals beat the Terriers 17-5.
West Side scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead. From there, it was all Pittsfield.
Madi Crouse was 3 for 5 with two RBI for Pittsfield, while Nevaeh Lopez was 2 for 6 with three RBI, as the Generals pounded out 19 hits.
———
Pittsfield 231 028 1 — 17 19 2
West Side 401 000 0 — 5 8 2
Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso. W — Bazinet. 2B — P (Alfonso, N. Lopez). 3B — P (Bazinet 2, A. Brazeau). HR — P (Bazinet).
Monument Mountain 22, Putnam 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Alex Tenney was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs scored and the Spartans only needed four innings to dismantle Putnam on opening day.
Monument Mountain jumped out of the gates by scoring 12 runs in the first inning. Kaitlyn Fennelly was 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored and three other Spartans crossed home plate at least twice.
Meg Dupont had little issue on the bump, allowing just one run and five hits across four innings of work.
The Spartans will look to carry Monday's momentum into Thursday for a home game against Mount Everett.