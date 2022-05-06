PITTSFIELD — The Generals managed just four hits on Friday afternoon against Mount Anthony, but the runs column is what matters on the scoreboard and the Generals picked up a 5-4 victory.
The Patriots racked up 10 hits, but walked just once against PHS starter Jordynn Bazinet and left five on base. Bazinet struck out five in six innings of work, before Amanda Pou came on in relief and slammed the door, getting the top three in MAU's order, in order, in the top of the seventh, with just eight pitches.
Pittsfield scored four times in the bottom of the sixth, overcoming a 2-1 deficit. Maddy Creamer led off with a single before three more Generals reached via walk, hit batter and error. Neveah Lopez followed with a triple to center, her second three-bagger of the day.
Mia Arpante had two RBI without the benefit of a hit.
Mount Anthony 000 002 2 — 4 10 1
Pittsfield High 000 014 x — 5 4 1
Southwick 10, Taconic 4
PITTSFIELD — Rylee Paranto struck out 12 over seven innings of work, but the Southwick bats were relentless.
The Rams racked up 13 hits and benefitted from three Taconic errors. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Sarah Hough threw a complete game three-hitter, while launching a pair of home runs and driving in five.
Leena Schettini and Amelia Leasure each doubled for Taconic, but the Thunder managed just one more hit. Chloe Wendling singled and scored in the second. Schettini's was a RBI double to score Anna Bongini after a third-inning walk.