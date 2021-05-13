PITTSFIELD — The Spartans had no answers against the Generals on Thursday afternoon. Stopping Pittsfield at the plate was nearly impossible in the 14-1 win.
If you look up lead-off hitter in the dictionary, there is a possibility Mia Arpante's picture is right next to the definition. The freshman was the ideal batter atop the lineup, reaching base and scoring in each of her three at-bats.
The Generals (3-1) opened the flood gates with a six-run second inning. They followed the big inning with four runs in the third and three in the fourth. Senior Alyssa Mercier came through with two runs batted in and a 2-for-3 day at the plate.
Jordynn Bazinet allowed the first batter she saw, Elle Hull, to score. From there, though, the junior was nearly perfect with four strikeouts and just one walk in five innings of work.
———
Monument Mountain 100 00 — 1 2 4
Pittsfield 160 43 — 14 13 1
Louw and Fosser. Bazinet and Alfonso. W — Bazinet. L — Louw. 2B — P 4 (Alfonso 2, Creamer, Arpante).
Hoosac Valley 6, Taconic 4
PITTSFIELD — A five-run first inning was enough for the Hurricanes to pick up a win against the Green and Gold.
Hoosac jumped out of the gates in the first, taking advantage of two errors and knocking three hits in the frame. Rylie Bishop was 2 for 3 at the plate and pitcher Madi Puppolo was 2 for 4.
Puppolo struck out 11 batters in the circle for Hoosac Valley (2-0).
Taconic (1-3) put on the pressure late with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Anna Bongini was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for Taconic.
Rylee Paronto did a bit of everything for Taconic, going 3 for 3 with a triple at the plate and striking out eight batters in the circle.
———
Hoosac Valley 500 001 0 — 6 6 4
Taconic 100 002 1 — 4 9 2
Puppolo and Bishop. Paronto and Donovan. W — Puppolo. L — Paronto. 3B — T 1 (Paronto).
Wahconah 11, Mount Everett 0
DALTON — Five different Warriors registered multi-hit performances as Wahconah took care of business against Mount Everett.
Emma Belcher was the only player to go 3 for 3, but Casey Wilson, Olivia Iovieno, Kaylee O'Bryan and Avery Vale-Cruz all had two hits on the day.
It was a busy outing for Vale-Cruz, who not only smashed a homerun in the second, but got the nod in the circle. She held the Eagles (0-3) to two hits in five innings of work while striking out 11 hitters in the process.
Lead-off hitter Morgan Marauszwski and O'Bryan scored twice to keep the runs coming for Wahconah (2-1).
———