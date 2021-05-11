PITTSFIELD — Hoosac Valley's first four batters scored in the top of the first inning, and the Hurricanes never looked back in a 10-4 win at Pittsfield High on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes got a leadoff triple from Rylynn Witek and were off to the races. N. Moser singled her in immediately, and then scored along with Madi Puppolo and Rylie Bishop to take a 4-0 lead instantly.
Puppolo then went to work in the circle, allowing three base runners over the first three innings, one of whom reach after a striking out and another of whom Bishop caught stealing second. Pittsfield's first hit was a leadoff triple in the fourth by Mia Alfonso, but she was stranded there. Puppolo struck out 14 Generals in the game, scattering six hits.
PHS got a home run from Alyssa Mercier and a triple from Abby Lummus in the loss.
Hoosac added two more runs in the second, with both Witek and Moser scoring again. Witek, who had three hits out of the leadoff spot, singled and scored in the third as well, with P. Meyette hitting a triple.
Drury 13, Lenox 1
NORTH ADAMS — Drury scored 13 runs on just five hits, benefiting from seven errors made by Lenox in a runaway win at home.
Senior Mackenzie Dobbert had two of those Blue Devils hits and drove in four runs, while Ellie Harnick struck out 10 Millionaires in four innings in the circle.
Maddy Barenski got the start for Lenox, and held the visitors within 2-0 until the bottom of the third, when Drury plated seven runs. Another four in the fourth, and the game was ended early.
McCann Tech 19, Pope Francis 4
SPRINGFIELD — Alyse Koloc had four hits in five at-bats, and the Hornets pounded Pope Francis on the road Tuesday afternoon.
McCann Tech got a strong effort from Hannah Tatro in the circle, striking out six in a complete game. She scattered five hits and walked two.
Sarah Fortini and Emily Glazier notched three hits a piece, while Jaelyn Deeley, Madison Clark and Caitlin Nicol were all 2 for 4.