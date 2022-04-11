PITTSFIELD — The Taconic softball team sent 20 batters to the plate in the second inning and 15 of them scored. The Thunder rolled past Mahar 20-0 in a game stopped after five innings.
Laynie Burke had two hits and scored two runs in the second inning while Leena Schettini made her presence felt with a three-run home run. Schettini was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Rylee Paronto was the beneficiary of the offense, as she scattered two hits in five innings and walked two, while striking out 10.
———
Mahar 000 00 — 0 2 5
Taconic 2(15)3 0x — 20 10 0
Kegans 2, Drew 2 and Comeau. Rylee Paronto and Leena Schettini.
2B — T: Anna Bongini, Bella McDonald. 3B — Laynie Burke. HR — Leena Schettini.
Lee 3, Gateway 1
LEE — Bri Lynch was humming in the circle and the Gateway bats couldn’t keep up on Monday afternoon.
The Lee softball team picked up another home win, 3-1 behind seven strong innings from their young ace. Lynch struck out seven and pitched around three walks and six hits to hold the Gators to one run.
That run did knot the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning, and the score stayed that way until the Wildcats plated two in the bottom of the sixth.
Lynch had a triple, scored and drove in a run, while Kylie Joyce was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Lee. Makayla Schuerer drove in the other run with a base hit.
———
Gateway 000 100 0 — 1 6 2
Lee 100 002 x — 3 6 1
Lynch and Schuerer. W — Schuerer. 3B — Lynch.
Ware 14, Mount Everett 5
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Ware racked up 15 hits and 14 runs in a win at Mount Everett.
The Eagles’ Mariah Broderick struck out six, but was tagged for 10 earned runs in the loss.
”Timely hits on Ware’s side led to them adding runs in the 5{sup}th{/sup} and 6{sup}th{/sup} inning,” wrote coach Josh King in an email. “Some costly errors on our end allowed Ware to capitalize and extend the lead. We left a lot of base runners on today and were missing that key hit with runners on. Hardest part is the potential is there, we just need to execute better and shore up some things on the defensive end.”
St. Mary’s 12, Monument Mountain 5
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Saints racked up 15 hits on a road trip to Monument Mountain.
The Spartans fell behind 4-1 after an inning and 9-1 through four, before pushing some runs across late in the game.
Avery Raifstanger had three hits for Monument and scored a run. She and Alex Tenney played top-notch defense for the home team.
———
St. Mary’s 401 410 2 — 12 15 1
Monument 100 020 2 — 5 8 5
Hutkoski and Bialis. Dupont and Fosser. W — Hutkoski. L — Dupont. 2B — SM 5 (Hutkoski 2, Bialis, Cabrini, Goodreau).
Southwick 8, McCann Tech 0
NORTH ADAMS — Hannah Tatro did her best to keep McCann Tech in the game, but the Hornets bats were baffled all night by Southwick pitching.
Tatro struck out nine in seven innings of work, walking just one. Southwick did managed 13 hits and tagged her for seven earned runs.
On the other side, McCann was held hitless with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
"Saw some improvement from the last game," wrote coach Robin Finnegan in an email. "Hannah pitched a nice game, unfortunately we have not seen live pitching so with each game we will get more experience. Southwick pitcher was very good and kept us off balance."